Movies

Highest-grossing movie franchises

By Christina Xenos
manisteenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons...

www.manisteenews.com

TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
KYMA News 11

Comic book shortage in America

For over 80 years, the comic book industry has achieved great success when it comes to its comic book collection and the movies based on certain intellectual properties. The post Comic book shortage in America appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
#Franchises
B98.5

A Series On the VFX Artists Behind ‘Star Wars’ Is Coming to Disney+

Visual effects artists typically toil far away from the spotlight. Sometimes if they do their job properly, their work is totally invisible. As a result, they rarely get the credit they deserve. In modern Hollywood, they are totally indispensable and largely unappreciated. But now Disney+ is getting a new documentary...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Star Wars: The High Republic Vol. 3: Jedi’s End’ review

Out this week is the latest collection of Star Wars: The High Republic. Captured in volume 3 are issues #11-15 along with the two-part story Eye of the Storm. This era of Star Wars is brand new and only so far explored in novels, comics, and now the recent Disney hotel, but it’s still Star Wars to its core.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Disney Announces Details for MagicBand+ ‘Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters’ Experience

One of the experiences available to guests using MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World will be “Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters.”. This experience will be available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios — where construction walls currently allude to something new. Guests will be able to join the Batuu Bounty Hunters’ Guild. They can use their MagicBand+, following its light patterns and haptics, to find virtual bounties and complete missions hidden throughout Black Spire Outpost. They will then return to the guild master, who will reward them with galactic credits. Guests will also be able to use the Play Disney Parks app to reveal their virtual bounties using an augmented reality thermal viewer.
LIFESTYLE
PennLive.com

This is the world’s most searched-for anime, says study

Anime has vastly grown in popularity over the past few years, with many platforms like Netflix taking note of the the amount of viewers certain fandoms bring. However, some anime, obviously, remains far more popular than others, a number of which even hold worldwide dominance when it comes to being beloved.
COMICS

