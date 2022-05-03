Highest-grossing movie franchises

One of the experiences available to guests using MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World will be “Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters.”. This experience will be available in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios — where construction walls currently allude to something new. Guests will be able to join the Batuu Bounty Hunters’ Guild. They can use their MagicBand+, following its light patterns and haptics, to find virtual bounties and complete missions hidden throughout Black Spire Outpost. They will then return to the guild master, who will reward them with galactic credits. Guests will also be able to use the Play Disney Parks app to reveal their virtual bounties using an augmented reality thermal viewer.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO