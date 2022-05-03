ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, IL

Glen-Ed Yellow soccer team wins championship

By Matt Kamp
 2 days ago
The Glen-Ed Yellow 14/15 G earned a championship over the weekend. The U-8 girls soccer team defeated Gateway Rush United 14 G 5-3 in the championship of the MAFC Spring Classic played in O’Fallon. The girls are now remarkably 26-1-1 since last September with three SLYSA matches to go this month. The girls on the team are Brielle Green, Madelyn Vehlow, Darby Hobin, Evelyn Briesacher, Cora Riggs and Clare Rose. They are coached by Mike Hobin.  The girls will transition from 4 v. 4 to 7 v. 7 next fall and are looking for more girls born in 2014 to join the soccer club. ID Sessions for all Glen-Ed soccer teams are May 9-12 with Tryout Sessions to follow May 23-26. Details can be found at glenedsoccer.com. (For the Intelligencer)

