Chapel Hill, NC

Titan Medical inks a $2.6M purchase order from Medtronic

By Chris Newmarker
massdevice.com
 2 days ago

The purchase order news comes more than three months after Titan Medical completed a development and licensing agreement with Medtronic that brought in a net $8.3 million, helping the robotic surgery tech developer weather the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting recession. Medtronic’s order...

www.massdevice.com

WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

How 4 hospitals are using AI to improve patient care

Hospitals are using artificial intelligence to improve health outcomes, conduct research and improve patient care. Here are four artificial intelligence projects health systems' have recently created and deployed as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai's AI division, Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, is working to fill in the gaps...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business
Nature.com

Macroautophagy in CNS health and disease

Macroautophagy is an evolutionarily conserved process that delivers diverse cellular contents to lysosomes for degradation. As our understanding of this pathway grows, so does our appreciation for its importance in disorders of the CNS. Once implicated primarily in neurodegenerative events owing to acute injury and ageing, macroautophagy is now also linked to disorders of neurodevelopment, indicating that it is essential for both the formation and maintenance of a healthy CNS. In parallel to understanding the significance of macroautophagy across contexts, we have gained a greater mechanistic insight into its physiological regulation and the breadth of cargoes it can degrade. Macroautophagy is a broadly used homeostatic process, giving rise to questions surrounding how defects in this single pathway could cause diseases with distinct clinical and pathological signatures. To address this complexity, we herein review macroautophagy in the mammalian CNS by examining three key features of the process and its relationship to disease: how it functions at a basal level in the discrete cell types of the brain and spinal cord; which cargoes are being degraded in physiological and pathological settings; and how the different stages of the macroautophagy pathway intersect with diseases of neurodevelopment and adult-onset neurodegeneration.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Apple Watch might detect weak heart pump with a new Mayo Clinic algorithm

The Apple Watch comes preloaded with sensors that help users manage heart disease. The wearable monitors heart rate and can detect atrial fibrillation.That’s a serious condition leading to severe side effects like stroke and heart failure. Furthermore, specific Apple Watch versions let users take ECGs at home or in any other setting. But a new study from the Mayo Clinic shows that the Apple Watch might be able to do a lot more with the correct algorithm. Researchers used the Apple Watch ECG feature to detect weak heart pump, which happens in heart failure.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Clinical impact of cigarette smoking on the outcomes of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation: a multicenter retrospective study

Yokohama Cooperative Study Group for Hematology (YACHT) Smoking is associated with a high risk for different diseases including respiratory tract infections in immunocompetent patients. However, data about the effects of cigarette smoking on the outcomes of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) are limited. Therefore, we retrospectively investigated 608 patients aged â‰¥20 years with hematological disorders who received their first allo-HSCT at our group of hospitals between 2000 and 2015, and evaluated the impact of cigarette smoking before allo-HSCT on clinical outcomes by dividing patients into two groups according to the Brinkman index (BI) (nonsmokers or light smokers [BI: 0"“500] and heavy smokers [BI:"‰â‰¥"‰500]). Multivariate analyses showed that heavy smoking was associated with a high 5-year cumulative incidence of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) (hazard ratio [HR]: 1.73, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.15"“2.61, p"‰<"‰0.01). The 5-year overall survival (HR: 1.16, 95% CI: 0.86"“1.58, p"‰="‰0.33) and disease-free survival (HR: 1.12, 95% CI: 0.83"“1.52, p"‰="‰0.45) were similar between the two groups. Hence, cigarette smoking is correlated with cGVHD, although prospective studies must be conducted to further verify this result.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Stem Cell Therapy: The Latest Contender in Pharma's Fight Against Long COVID

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Therapeutic Solutions International is jumping into the COVID-19 treatment space. The company is not making vaccines or antivirals—instead, it is targeting long COVID lung damage with a new stem cell therapy. Therapeutic Solutions just launched a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study of its...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Oncocyte Reports It's Ready To Enter The $3.6 Billion Transplant Diagnostics Market In First Half Of 2022

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The transplant diagnostics market encompasses blood tests, genetic sequencing, and other technology to monitor transplant patients and predict complications to make sure their bodies don’t reject new organs or tissue.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Discordant American Society of Anesthesiologists Physical Status Classification between anesthesiologists and surgeons and its correlation with adverse patient outcomes

The American Society of Anesthesiologists Physical Status Classification (ASA) is used for communication of patient health status, risk scoring, benchmarking and financial claims. Prior studies using hypothetical scenarios have shown poor concordance of ASA classification among healthcare providers. There is a paucity of studies using clinical data, and of clinical factors or patient outcomes associated with discordant classification. The study aims to assess ASA classification concordance between surgeons and anesthesiologists, factors surrounding discordance and its impact on patient outcomes. This retrospective cohort study was conducted in a tertiary medical center on 46,284 consecutive patients undergoing elective surgery between January 2017 and December 2019. The ASA class showed moderate concordance (weighted Cohen's Îº 0.53) between surgeons and anesthesiologists. We found significant associations between discordant classification and patient comorbidities, age and race. Patients with discordant classification had a higher risk of 30-day mortality (odds ratio (OR) 2.00, 95% confidence interval (CI)"‰="‰1.52"“2.62, p"‰<"‰0.0001), 1-year mortality (OR 1.53, 95% CI"‰="‰1.38"“1.69, p"‰<"‰0.0001), and Intensive Care Unit admission"‰>"‰24Â h (OR 1.69, 95% CI"‰="‰1.47"“1.94, p"‰<"‰0.0001). Hence, there is a need for improved standardization of ASA scoring and cross-specialty review in ASA-discordant cases.
HEALTH SERVICES
natureworldnews.com

Are Rapid Antigen Tests Accurate?

As rapid antigen tests become more commonplace, it's encouraging to see that they've become more accurate. These tests are by far the fastest test available. They offer lab-quality results in just 15 minutes. However, how accurate are they? Are they good enough to be used in hospitals? Keep reading to learn more.
SCIENCE
WebMD

FDA OKs Diagnostic Test for Early Alzheimer's

May 5, 2022 – The FDA has cleared the first in vitro diagnostic to aid in the early detection of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The Lumipulse G β-Amyloid Ratio 1-42/1-40 (Fujirebio Diagnostics) test detects amyloid plaques associated with AD in adults ages 55 or older who are under investigation for AD and other causes of cognitive decline.
HEALTH

