Georgia State

LISTEN: Catherine Davis talks run for Georgia govenor

 2 days ago

Catherine Davis joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller...

MSNBC

Georgia’s Kemp accidentally tells the truth about anti-voting law

Whoever came up with the expression about elections always being about the future did not anticipate Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial primary. The only reason incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is facing an intra-party challenge is because he followed the law and honored his state’s election results after the 2020 cycle.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia debates: Perdue runs on election, Kemp pushes record

ATLANTA (AP) — After three Republican primary debates in Georgia’s governor’s race, a few things are clear: Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue wants the May 24 primary to be about the 2020 election, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp wants the election to be about his record, and when in doubt any Republican should say they’re the one to beat Democrat Stacey Abrams in the fall.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

What's changed? | State of voting in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — As polls open Monday morning, we're taking a look back at what's changed since the 2020 election for voters. You likely remember that all eyes turned to Georgia when former President Donald Trump asked state officials to overturn the election results. Since then, the state put new voting laws in place, one's that Georgia's Republican leaders say will help maintain the integrity of the voting process.
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Governor signs work force legislation into law

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has signed four bills designed to strengthen and enhance Georgia’s robust work force. The legislation includes HB 1435, which provides needs-based financial aid to eligible higher education students who experience a “gap” in their tuition funding; SB 397, which recognizes all other state-approved high school equivalency programs in Georgia and extends a voucher to cover all associated test fees; HB 1331, which streamlines employment services funded by Title III of the Federal Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act to remove duplication and better assist unemployed Georgians in finding a job or starting a new career; and SB 379, which enables the Technical College System of Georgia to create and expand a registered employee apprenticeship program.
GEORGIA STATE
Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Gov. Kay Ivey’s petty, political Biden snub demeans office she strives to retain

This is an opinion column. It’s a shame. Really. A sham, too. “[We’re] here to do business, not politics.”. That’s what our governor said. It’s what Kay Ivey said almost three weeks ago when asked if the anti-gender equity laws she’d just signed might negatively impact the state. Might cause business leaders - those who value the right of families to make their own medical decisions - the right of young people to use the bathroom that aligns with the gender with which they identify, if her signature might give them pause about planting their company’s flag in our intolerable state.
ALABAMA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Justine Lookenott

170 graves unearthed in Cumming reveal clues to the ‘noble heritage’ of those buried there

The Tolbert Street Cemetery belonged to the Colored Methodist Church of Cumming in the 1800s(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) For over 100 years, an almost forgotten cemetery containing a few cracked and faded headstones remained largely unnoticed. Those who passed by it were usually residents on their way to recycle their trash at the Tolbert Street Recycling Center just across the road.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

4 Georgians sentenced in $900K multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Several people from Georgia, including two people from Columbus, involved in a theft ring targeting Sam’s Club stores in which nearly a million dollars worth of merchandise was stolen are going to prison after being convicted in a federal case. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office […]
COLUMBUS, GA
11Alive

How to apply to Georgia's $850 a month guaranteed income program

ATLANTA — A new guaranteed income program in Georgia working to help more than 650 Black women across the state is taking applicants. A partnership between the Georgia Resilience & Opportunity Fund (GRO Fund) & GiveDirectly is tackling income inequality in the state through a $13 million privately funded income guarantee program.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

First day of early voting in Georgia for the General Primary Election

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Starting Monday, registered voters in Georgia can vote early in the General Primary Election. State law allows registered voters to vote early for three weeks before election day. This is an important election year for both Richmond County and the state of Georgia. The U.S. Senate majority and the Governor’s seat are […]
GEORGIA STATE

