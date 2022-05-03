LISTEN: Catherine Davis talks run for Georgia govenor

This is an opinion column. It’s a shame. Really. A sham, too. “[We’re] here to do business, not politics.”. That’s what our governor said. It’s what Kay Ivey said almost three weeks ago when asked if the anti-gender equity laws she’d just signed might negatively impact the state. Might cause business leaders - those who value the right of families to make their own medical decisions - the right of young people to use the bathroom that aligns with the gender with which they identify, if her signature might give them pause about planting their company’s flag in our intolerable state.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO