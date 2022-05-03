ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Street Reconstruction--University Avenue

Madison, Wisconsin
Starting 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, lane closures will begin on University Avenue between Shorewood Boulevard and University Bay Drive for street reconstruction.

This reconstruction will be completed over two years—work this year will take place within the westbound lanes, with both directions of traffic in the existing eastbound lanes. Work in 2023 will take place in the eastbound lanes with both directions of traffic in the newly constructed westbound lanes.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction during weekday morning and afternoon peak hours (7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) One lane of traffic in both directions will be maintained at all other times while work is taking place.

Work Schedule:

  • Westbound lanes--May 18, 2022 to October 16, 2022
  • Work suspended over winter—all traffic lanes open
  • Eastbound lanes—April 2023 to mid-August 2023

See project webpage for project details and updates:

Project plan overview:

Direct any questions to the contact listed.

