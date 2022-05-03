ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Woman critical after early morning shooting

By Charles Gazaway
Wave 3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting that has left a woman in...

www.wave3.com

Comments / 2

WTVQ

UPDATE: Arrest made in overnight shooting, coroner says man died on scene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Around 12:07 a.m., Sunday, May 1, 2022, Lexington Police Officers responded to the 1200 block of Versailles Road for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located a 40-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wave 3

Four teenagers arrested after multiple alleged robberies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four teenage boys were taken into custody Sunday after officials accused them of multiple robberies and thefts. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said detectives found a stolen car around 6:30 p.m. and followed it to a parking lot near Waterfront Park. Officials said the car was believed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
#Shooting#University Hospital#Violent Crime#Macon Ave#Lmpd Homicide Unit
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Police in southern Ind. seize more than 14 pounds of pot in search of home

MITCHELL, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana made two arrests after a large amount of drugs and several firearms were found while carrying out a search warrant. The Mitchell, Indiana Police Department says a truck that belonged to someone with a felony arrest warrant was spotted outside of a home on Friday evening. Officers obtained […]
MITCHELL, IN
FOX43.com

Police: Armed woman dressed in Special Police uniform fatally shot by DC police

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) fatally shot an armed woman wearing a Special Police Officer (SPO) uniform in Northwest D.C. who allegedly shot another woman before police arrived, according to MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau. An investigation determined that the woman shot and killed, 42-year-old Erica Graham, was not a licensed SPO in D.C., police said.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTVQ

UPDATE: Mother accused of killing 2 children, neighbors speak out

UPDATE (5/3/22 5:20 P.M.) – A tragic update, two children killed AND their mom being charged with their murder. Lexington Police say Nikki James, 43, is charged with two counts of murder. Police say she is being held in custody while further charges are pending. According to police, the murders happened in Lexington Monday night at an apartment complex off Rogers Road.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington mother accused of stabbing her children to death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother is accused of killing her two children. According to the Lexington Fire Department, fire crews were called to Parkway Manor Apartments in the 400 block of Rogers Road around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a “cutting/stabbing.”. Police say when officers...
LEXINGTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

Two Kentucky children stabbed to death, police say

Two children in central Kentucky were killed and one person has been charged with murder, police said Tuesday. Officers responded to a report Monday evening of an injured person and arrived to find three injured people, who were taken to a local hospital, a statement from the Lexington Police Department said.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLFI.com

West Lafayette man arrested after a large drug seizure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man is behind bars after police find a large amount of drugs in his home. Tippecanoe County Community Corrections and West Lafayette Police were sent to check on the man on April 30th. They searched the home and found 3.5 lbs....
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

