Amber Davies flashes her taut abs in a sultry western ensemble while Claire Sweeney exudes glamour as she dons a diamante detailed gown for Cabaret All Stars

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

They led the bank holiday celebrations at the weekend with their show-stopping Cabaret performances.

And Amber Davies and Claire Sweeney, 51, looked good doing it, as they stunned in a host of backstage snaps at Proud Embankment for Cabaret All Stars.

25-year-old Amber showed off her toned abs in a western cowboy outfit - which featured a baby blue bralet and a pair of low waisted denim shorts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yygtZ_0fRaTLFJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QogSB_0fRaTLFJ00

She added a tassel detailed leather jacket in a bubblegum pink - adding a brown cowboy hat to the look.

The former Love Island star sported a pair of black cowboy boots with the look, as her brunette tresses fell in a Hollywood style curl.

She added a full glam stage makeup look with a dramatic red lip, layering gold necklaces with a cross charm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KiWBV_0fRaTLFJ00
Taut: Amber showed off her toned abs in a western cowboy outfit - which featured a baby blue bralet and a pair of low waisted denim shorts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uu3wK_0fRaTLFJ00
Bombshell: The former Love Island star sported a pair of black cowboy boots with the look, as her brunette tresses fell in a Hollywood style curl

Meanwhile, Claire dazzled in a extravagant maxi dress, with a diamanté detailed bodice and a feathered design from the waist down.

The ensemble featured a glimmering V-shaped panel around the bust, with tasseled shoulder pads.

The actress had her bright blonde locks in a sleek straight style as they were left to fall behind her ear at one side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EW6FH_0fRaTLFJ00
Stage show: She rocked her usual Cabaret uniforms, which include a mesh feathered robe in a blush pink
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RxE0T_0fRaTLFJ00
Assets: The beauty also showed off her incredible figure in a black mesh catsuit with a waist cinching corset in the middle - adding a visible black underwear set underneath
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f6gHY_0fRaTLFJ00
Performer: She added black boots to the ensemble, while working her stage magic on the crowd 

She added pointed-toe glitter heels and complementing drop earrings to the look - with a radiant makeup look and a dark red lip.

It was just one of many looks for both of the stars throughout the show, as host Amber slipped into a number of jaw-dropping looks.

She rocked her usual Cabaret uniforms, which include a mesh feathered robe in a blush pink.

The beauty also showed off her incredible figure in a black mesh catsuit with a waist cinching corset in the middle - adding a visible black underwear set underneath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aee89_0fRaTLFJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sbsw7_0fRaTLFJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08i70p_0fRaTLFJ00
Extravagant: Performer Claire swapped her embellished dress for a mesh black jumpsuit - with a ruffle feathered bust

She added black boots to the ensemble, while working her stage magic on the crowd.

Later, Amber slipped into something a little more comfortable, sporting a figure-hugging midaxi dress with a scooped neck and sleeveless design.

She took a final bow for the camera in the ensemble, adding a pair of black strapped heels.

Performer Claire swapped her embellished dress for a mesh black jumpsuit - with a ruffle feathered bust and peacock design jewels as she amped up the glamour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNAUK_0fRaTLFJ00
Glam: She added some chunky diamond jewellery for the look as she amped up the glamour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11geta_0fRaTLFJ00
Mother and daugher: Claire's lookalike mum, Kathleen, attended to watch her daughter perform - as she looked ultra glamorous

A host of guests came to watch the pair on stage, including Claire's lookalike mum, Kathleen, who looked ultra glamorous as she stood alongside her daughter.

Dan Wootton, presenter Tonia Buxton and director of the show, Jessica Talbot-Smith also attended the show as they brought in the bank holiday.

Dan and Tonia got stuck into the action as they posed for some snaps together, with Dan opting for a navy blue, velvet blazer for the night out.

Tonia nailed a chic look with an asymmetric draping sleeve black dress, as she looked radiant in a blushed makeup look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOUTB_0fRaTLFJ00
Guests: Dan Wootton and Tonia Buxton got stuck into the action as they posed for some snaps together, with Dan opting for a navy blue, velvet blazer for the night out
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaWd9_0fRaTLFJ00
Sleek: Tonia nailed a chic look with an asymmetric draping sleeve black dress, as she looked radiant in a blushed makeup look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dorj8_0fRaTLFJ00
Ripped: Influencer Rowan Row shoed off his hunky physique as he stripped off on stage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxCvc_0fRaTLFJ00
Director: Show director Jessica Talbot-Smith posed for a snap with Amber backstage, donning a typical cabaret lingerie ensemble

