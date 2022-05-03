ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Award-winning nature photographer captures changing planet

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who ventures into some of the most environmentally sensitive...

www.fox4news.com

ScienceAlert

There's a Massive Hidden Factor in The Evolution of Humans Over 2 Million Years

The course of human evolution over the last 2 million years was shaped by habitation shifts linked to astronomically driven climate change, scientists suggest in a new study. Using an unprecedented supercomputer simulation of Earth's climate as it transitioned through climatic shifts over the course of the Pleistocene epoch, researchers found that changes in variables such as precipitation and temperature were linked with how a range of different hominin species, including Homo sapiens, settled or wandered over eons of human prehistory.
BGR.com

New discovery of 4.2 billion-year-old fossil may reveal Earth’s oldest life

Scientists may have found proof of the oldest life on Earth. According to the new evidence, life on Earth may have begun as early as 300 million years after Earth first formed. The previous confirmed oldest life on Earth was dated around 3.5-3.7 billion years old. Many scientists believe the Earth formed around 4.5 billion years ago. That makes these new microfossils a startling 4.2 billion years old, if proven correct.
Space.com

May full moon guide 2022: 'Flower Moon' lunar eclipse

May's full moon, known as the Flower Moon, will undergo an eclipse on the night of May 15-16, which will be visible in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the eastern Pacific and the South Pacific as far west as New Zealand. For New York City observers, the full...
dailygalaxy.com

“What Could It Be?” Event-Horizon Telescope Astronomers Set to Announce Major Discovery About the Center of Our Milky Way Galaxy

Astronomers responsible for producing the first-ever image of a black hole in 2019 are about to make an announcement about something at the center of The Milky Way on May 12. Could it be an image of Sagittarius A* our galaxy’s supermassive black hole or the detection of an ancient cosmic string from the dawn of the Cosmos?
ARTnews

Long Lines Form for Chilean Pavilion’s Journey to the Center of the Earth

Click here to read the full article. Attention-grabbing stunts, such as VR and interactive elements, are a double-edged sword—they can be highly entertaining, but they can also feel like a time-waster if the gambit doesn’t pay off. One such example at this year’s Venice Biennale came in the Chilean Pavilion, which boasted queues of 20-plus minutes to get in at the Arsenale. Word on the ground from some had been that the wait wasn’t worth it, though visitors who did persevere got to see a technically complex film installation focused on peatlands of Patagonia. That work, part of a pavilion called...
scitechdaily.com

A Jovial Surprise: SOFIA Airborne Telescope Observes Jupiter

Planetary scientists utilized the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), a joint project of NASA and the German Space Agency at DLR, to examine Jupiter’s atmospheric circulation — for the first time during the planet’s northern winter – during flights in August 2018 and July 2019.
BGR.com

Martian rocks may give insight into the Red Planet’s violent history

Learning more about Mars history, and how the planet formed and evolved throughout time, has been a goal for astronomers for decades. Now, though, a new discovery could give us insight into the Red Planet’s brutal and violent history. If what the scientists posit turns out to be true, future expeditions on the planet could prove more about Mars’ violent history.
dailygalaxy.com

We Are the Only Humans in the Universe to Secrets of the Moon’s Shadows (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories range from Seeing the Earth through Alien Eyes: an Extraterrestrial View of Our Planet to Bizarre ‘Black Widow’ Star System Challenges Models of Space to Is the Origin of Dark Matter Gravity? and much more. The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.
Universe Today

Astronomers Discover Eight Echoes from Black Holes

Black holes are the ultimate space-time sinks in the universe. Anything that wanders too close to one of these monsters gets sucked in, never to be seen again. That includes clouds of gas and dust from nearby stars. It all just disappears down the black hole’s insatiable maw. However, not all is lost. As the black hole feeds on the feast supplied by its neighbors, it gives off bright flashes of X-ray light. In a few places, the light bounces off the train of material spiraling into the black hole. That creates what astronomers call a black hole echo. Now, researchers have found eight of these systems relatively close to us in the Milky Way Galaxy.
