Celebrities

TMZ: Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe dress

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike her or hate her, she definitely knows how...

www.fox4news.com

shefinds

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Killer Curves Front And Center In A Skintight Latex Bustier Gown For 'The Kardashians' Premiere—Pete Davidson Can't Get Enough!

Less than one week after introducing Pete Davidson, 28, to her eldest daughter, North West, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau made their first official public appearance as a couple, as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians! And it was magical on so many levels!
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Matches Kids in Family Pic Days After Kanye West Says They’re in ‘Danger’ When He Isn’t Home

Spring with her sweeties! Kim Kardashian and her four children adorably twinned in Easter-patterned pajamas in a new family photo. “Easter with my bbs,” the KKW Beauty creator, 41, captioned a Monday, April 25, Instagram slideshow with North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. In the social media upload, the reality star wore […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Pete Davidson's Rumored BDE

Watch: Kim Kardashian GUSHES Over BF Pete Davidson on GMA. There's no denying that Pete Davidson has some sort of, um, allure. Just ask Kim Kardashian. The SKIMS mogul, 41, spoke about her relationship with the comedian, 28, during the April 12 episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, sharing that she inexplicably felt drawn to Pete after the two had exchanged an onscreen kiss during a skit on Saturday Night Live in late October. When asked by host Amanda Hirsch if she sensed the "BDE that everyone talks about" following the smooch, Kim replied, "When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'"
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Admits Pete Davidson Wears Her SKIMS Underwear: They’re ‘Soft & Comfy’

Kim Kardashian has had her family and close friends model off items from her shapewear brand SKIMS, and now, her boyfriend Pete Davidson is a part of the ordeal! “[Pete] has the boyfriend collection,” the Kardashians star, 41, told E! News at the Revolve Festival Coachella party on April 16. “The shirts and T-shirts and underwear. Super comfy. Every guy enjoys it. It’s the most soft and comfy ever.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

North West Hilariously Calls Kim Kardashian's Homegrown Vegetables "Disgusting"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight. The 8-year-old hilariously trolled her mom Kim Kardashian when the SKIMS mogul showed off some freshly picked crops from her home garden on April 15. In a video posted to Instagram Stories, Kim—who shares North plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 4, with ex Kanye West—gave fans a look at her latest harvest, which included bunches of carrots, kale, leeks and beets.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Amber Heard tells court he was allowed to ‘take off his own boots’

Johnny Depp chuckled as Amber Heard told the court that he was allowed to “take off his own boots”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Mr Depp testified earlier in the trial that they had a ritual which involved Ms Heard bringing him a glass...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

See All the Kardashian-Jenners' Looks at the 2022 Met Gala

Watch: BEST Met Gala Looks Of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!. The 2022 Met Gala was a family affair for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters as they—for the first time ever—all graced the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Themed "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," this year's event asked its guests adhere to a "Gilded Glamour" dress code—and the reality TV family understood the assignment. (See the all the red carpet looks here.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES

