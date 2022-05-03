ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Gala 2022: Yes, it took EIGHT PEOPLE to help Kylie Jenner get into her Met Gala wedding dress which has been called her 'worst look'

By Heidi Parker, Carly Johnson For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

Kylie Jenner wore a wedding dress from Off-White when she hit the Met Gala in New York City on Monday.

Soon after the 24-year-old makeup mogul shared behind the scenes images to Instagram while getting ready for the splashy event, which was also attended by sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall as well as mom Kris.

And in one of the images it can be seen that the mother of two needed eight people to get her into the gown which was designed by the late Virgil Abloh's Off-White label for his last collection.

One woman even got down on her hands and knees to aid the reality TV sensation who sipped white wine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocpai_0fRaTDBV00
It takes a village! Yes, it took EIGHT PEOPLE to help Kylie Jenner get into her Met Gala wedding dress which has been called her 'worst look' on Monday night -  the number was designed by the late Virgil Abloh's Off-White label for his last collection

Eight people can be seen stressed out as they fussed over the Keeping Up With The Kardashians vet in a hotel room.

Some were even on their hands and knees on the floor as they slipped on her Lucite heels while Kylie looked on edge.

And another image showed her sipping white wine while she was glammed. The wine no doubt came in handy to handle the jitters of walking that red carpet, which is one of the most star studded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GknRV_0fRaTDBV00
Drama time: Eight people can be seen stressed out as they fussed over the Keeping Up With The Kardashians vet in a hotel room. Some were even on their hands and knees on the floor as they slipped on her Lucite heels while Kylie looked on edge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3deKNs_0fRaTDBV00
Liquid courage: Another image showed her sipping white wine while she was glammed. The wine no doubt came in handy to handle the jitters of walking that red carpet, which is one of the most star studded

The wine may have also helped her deal with the bad reaction she got from the gown: some called it 'hideous' and many called it her worst Met Gala look ever.

The dress looked like a wedding dress, which was an odd choice for Kylie as she has never been married and she is not even engaged to beau and baby daddy Travis Scott.

And critics also were put off by her backwards baseball cap which seemed too casual for the ritzy affair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upe1x_0fRaTDBV00
Wedding date? The dress looked like a wedding dress, which was an odd choice for Kylie as she has never been married and she is not even engaged to beau and baby daddy Travis Scott
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Jf9j_0fRaTDBV00
Capped off: And critics also were put off by her backwards baseball cap which seemed too casual for the ritzy affair
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iih1H_0fRaTDBV00
On her way: There were dozens of photographers that snapped her on the way to her bus; she shared this image on Monday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13FPCE_0fRaTDBV00
Her choices: She also showed off the jewelry selections which included heavy chain necklaces and opera gloves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z9DC2_0fRaTDBV00
She went with big bling: Her earrings looked like massive crystals from a chandelier; her top said OFF - a trademark nod to the Off White label 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRhPJ_0fRaTDBV00
A big thanks: Jenner received flowers from late designer Virgil's wife Shannon who said, 'You are going to be amazingly perfect tonight'

Kylie's lengthy raven hair flowed out from under a white veiled baseball cap, which she chose to wear backwards for a sportier look.

The cap, which slightly obscured Kylie's famous face, was adorned with floral appliques.

Layered under the mesh was a ruched white spaghetti strap bodice with a sweetheart neckline.

'OFF' was printed across the front, a trademark nod to the late Virgil Abloh's Off-White label.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ayGYs_0fRaTDBV00
Sporty touch: Kylie's lengthy raven hair flowed out from under a white veiled baseball cap, which she chose to wear backwards for a sportier look

A pair of transparent heels poked out from under Kylie's gown and she accessorized with a pair jeweled dangly earrings that rested on the tops of her shoulders.

After storming the red carpet solo and climbing the museum stairs, Kylie made sure to reconnect with her older sister Khloe Kardashian.

The duo posed for a snap by a curtain after Kylie lets photogs get a closeup of her hair and makeup.

Khloe slipped her gym-honed physique into a glitzy gold beaded dress with a semi-sheer skirt that gave a glimpse at her lean legs.

Giving the ensemble an edgier vibe, she layered up the look with a gloved black cloak that rested in the crook of her arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJZa5_0fRaTDBV00
 Details: The mother-of-one's odd dress had a full, floor- length skirt and a T-shirt inspired mesh top. Layered under the mesh was a ruched white spaghetti strap bodice with a sweetheart neckline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQb12_0fRaTDBV00
Floral: The cap, which slightly obscured Kylie's famous face, was adorned with floral appliques

The reality TV sensation, 37, opted for a pair of nude strappy heels and concealed her gaze with a pair of reflective gold cateye shades.

Khloe's bleach blonde tresses were parted to one side and styled in sleek strands that cascaded down her back.

Kylie and Khloe were first spotted together as they left their hotel in New York City en route to the gala.

The train of Kylie's dress was so long that a male assistant had to carry it for the star as she made the walk from the hotel to a nearby chauffeured SUV.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also lifted her gown off the ground herself during the short trek.

Kylie teased her unconventional Met Gala look just moments before leaving her hotel in a brief video shared to her Instagram Story.

In the clip, the entrepreneur's four-year-old daughter Stormi is seen playing with the train of her mother's gown.

She was seated on the floor in a bright yellow tee and grey sweatpants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTtKk_0fRaTDBV00
Sister act: After storming the red carpet solo and climbing the museum stairs, Kylie made sure to reconnect with her older sister Khloe Kardashian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLzpL_0fRaTDBV00
Ready for her closeup! The duo posed for a snap by a curtain after Kylie lets photogs get a closeup of her hair and makeup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcoBO_0fRaTDBV00
Now you see me: Once inside the gala, Kylie lifted her veil off her face to mingled with her famous family and fellow attendees

Kylie shares the adorable tot, as well as a newborn son, with rapper Travis Scott, who was absent from the night's festivities.

She welcomed their new addition on February 2, 2022. She recently revealed that she's dropped 40 pounds since her son's birth after putting on 60 pounds during her pregnancy.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, also known as the Met Gala, is considered by many as the 'Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets.'

Fashion's biggest night is traditionally held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute in New York City, with last year's event moved to September due to the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GtdEj_0fRaTDBV00
Major moment: Though Kylie is a Met Gala veteran, along with sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner, this is the first time that all six Kardashian-Jenner women have been invited to the annual soiree in NYC; (L-R) Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner pictured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFNga_0fRaTDBV00
Lovebirds: The 41-year-old mogul was joined by beau Pete Davidson, 28
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ub8c_0fRaTDBV00
First timers: Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian made the most of their first-ever Met Gala by gracing the red carpet in stunning looks. Kourtney was joined by her rockstar fiance Travis Barker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yTSB_0fRaTDBV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZ9e1_0fRaTDBV00
Wow! Kendall Jenner turned heads in a giant black ruffled ballgown 

This year's dress code is 'gilded glamour' to match the theme of 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' a continuation of last year's 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.'

Tickets for the glitzy event can reportedly cost up to $35,000 apiece, while prices for a table range from $200,000 to $300,000, with last year's bash raking in a whopping $16.4 million for the Met's Costume Institute.

Regina King, power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda are hosting this time, taking over from Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka.

This will be Miranda's first time as a Met Gala co-chair (and guest) but he was originally intended to co-host the 2020 edition before the pandemic forced its cancellation.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is once again supervising the benefit as chairwoman, a position she's held since 1995. Her fellow honorary co-chairs are designer Tom Ford and Instagram head Adam Mosseri.

As usual, the sartorial theme comes from the exhibit the gala launches: 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' which is the second of star curator Andrew Bolton's two-part show exploring the roots of American style.

This exhibit will showcase some lesser-known designers, and also some top film directors, including Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese, host King, and last year's Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.

Bolton said eight directors will create what he called 'cinematic vignettes' in the period rooms of the American Wing of the museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WiKiY_0fRaTDBV00
Fan preview: Kylie teased her unconventional Met Gala look just moments before leaving her hotel in a brief video shared to her Instagram Story

Similar to the September event, there will be 400 guests this year, lower than the pre-pandemic highs of 500-600 attendees.

The other four are Ford, the celebrated fashion designer who's also an acclaimed film director, Janicza Bravo (Zola), Julie Dash (Daughters Of The Dust) and Autumn de Wilde (who directed the Jane Austen adaptation Emma. and is also a photographer).

The first part of the exhibition will remain on display in the rooms of the Anna Wintour Costume Center, along with the second part, until September 5.

More than half the pieces in the opening exhibition will be rotated out and garments from designers not yet featured will go on display.

The Met Gala is a huge money-maker for the museum, and provides the Costume Institute with its main source of funding.

THE KYLIE MEMES THAT MADE THE WORLD LAUGH

Kylie Jenner found herself lampooned on social media on Monday night, after rocking up to the star-studded Met Gala wearing a wedding dress and a baseball cap.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul unfortunately became the punch-line on Twitter as hundreds mocked her bizarre ensemble. 'Kylie looks like she's getting married on a baseball field,' one fan wrote on Twitter, while another compared her look to Meg Griffin on Family Guy.

Others seemed disheartened that she had got it so wrong, after being so highly praised for her Met Gala fashion in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LH44W_0fRaTDBV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3heSMP_0fRaTDBV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jI5oJ_0fRaTDBV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZO46r_0fRaTDBV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dX4IX_0fRaTDBV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IgktX_0fRaTDBV00
Ouch: Twitter was not kind to Kylie as they reacted to her strange wedding gown look at the Met Gala 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wX37_0fRaTDBV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJ0Gl_0fRaTDBV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tCyl_0fRaTDBV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qdUP4_0fRaTDBV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6QVF_0fRaTDBV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QA8aP_0fRaTDBV00
Really going for it: The bizarre ensemble set social media ablaze on Monday night 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5ex1_0fRaTDBV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHngY_0fRaTDBV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lffO1_0fRaTDBV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIBAx_0fRaTDBV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jMqr_0fRaTDBV00
Outpouring: Twitter users did not hold back as they flooded the micro-blogging site with memes about the outfit 

KYLIE JENNER'S MET GALA LOOKS OVER THE YEARS

The youngest child of Kris Jenner has not hit the Met Gala as often as her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

But when the mother-of-two has attended the high-profile fashion event, she has managed to slay it.

Her first gala was in 2016 as she looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a shimmery silver Balmain gown. A rose tinted gown with a blonde bob in 2017 hit all the right notes. Jenner then went with a classic: a strapless black gown from Alexander Wang in 2018. In 2019 she dazzled in a violet tone for Versace with matching hair.

Here is a close look at all her smart choices.

2016 - BALMAIN

It was her very first Met Gala event and she managed to do well in her crystal embellished slim fit gown from Balmain.

Jenner looked stupendous as she glowed under the camera lights.

The Life Of Kylie star added sparkly heels, diamond earrings and wisely went with a bob hairstyle that brought out her strong jaw line and long neck.

The theme was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlelw_0fRaTDBV00
2016 - BALMAIN

2017 - VERSACE

The star looked like a rare rose as she took on the red carpet alone.

The Calabasas, California native was regal as she wore a dusty pink Versace dress with a netted overlay that had gold flowers on it. There was also gold fringe hanging from the sleeves.

The star went with a platinum blonde bob hairstyle that hit just the right note.

The theme was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484dIB_0fRaTDBV00
2017 - VERSACE

2018 - ALEXANDER WANG

Kylie had just welcomed her daughter Stormi months earlier but still pulled off a stunning red carpet look.

The beauty wowed in a strapless Alexander Wang gown with a cut out in front and a long train.

She said later that the dress was so tight it split open, causing a wardrobe malfunction.

The TV fixture added sunglasses and brought beau Travis Scott, a rapper, as her date.

The theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kDde_0fRaTDBV00
2018 - ALEXANDER WANG

2019 - VERSACE

This purple look packed a powerful punch for the pretty young lady.

The siren - whose cosmetics collection was already a massive hit - looked like a boss in the showgirl style.

She had on a strapless Versace dress with swirly lines.

And the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added a feathered boa that looked like it had been borrowed from a Las Vegas show.

Even her hair was dyed a pale lavender color to pull the entire color theme together.

Sisters Kim and Kendall were also at the event that year as they posed with friend Jennifer Lopez.

The theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUjPp_0fRaTDBV00
2019 - VERSACE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5D5S_0fRaTDBV00
Sisters Kim, far left, and Kendall, far right, were also at the event that year as they posed with friend Jennifer Lopez, second from left

Comments / 0

