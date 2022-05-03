Local trio playing key role in Eastern Connecticut's baseball success

MANSFIELD — Zach Donahue’s road to playing college baseball seemed liked a freshly paved highway when he decided to attend UConn following a strong career at South Windsor High.

But in reality, that road was full of bumps, potholes and other obstacles that caused Donahue to change his plans and transfer to Eastern Connecticut State before he played a game for the Huskies.

Luckily for Donahue, he was joining a Warriors program with Luke Broadhurst and Tim Pfaffenbichler on the roster, guys that had traveled that same road as he was.

"They were definitely a big reason why I wanted to come play for this school," Donahue said. "They're definitely guys that were in a similar situation as me at UConn. Things didn't work out for them and then they got a second opportunity here at Eastern. They definitely were trying to convince me to come play.”

After graduating from South Windsor High in 2019, Donahue joined the Huskies that fall.

"Going into my freshman year, I knew it was going to be a challenge," Donahue said. "Just because UConn baseball is arguably the top team in New England and one of the best teams in the country right now. So I knew as a freshman, it would been harder to solidify myself at first."

But Donahue never got the chance to move up the depth chart. He didn’t play a game at UConn before departing the team last fall.

"Things just didn't work out the way I necessarily wanted them to,” Donahue said. “Ultimately, I talked to Coach (Jim) Penders and the rest of the (UConn) coaching staff. We came to a decision where it would be in my best interest to go somewhere where I'd play, and maybe play right away.”

With all of his college eligibility remaining, Donahue decided to transfer to Eastern for the spring semester. He chose the school for a variety of reasons including its proximity to home and its history of success.

Having guys that he knew who went through a similar journey on the team like Broadhurst and Pfaffenbichler didn’t hurt either.

“I think him knowing the connection that we had and how good of friends we were, he knows other guys on this team as well,” Broadhurst said. “I think that was a big factor in making the choice to come here too."

All three players have known each other for seemingly their entire careers.

"We've played against each other our whole lives,” Pfaffenbichler said. “Like I played against Zach in Little League, Luke in Little League. We've kind of just always had a special bond together I feel like. This is just the place where we could all play together, like it just worked out that way.”

Still, the transition from UConn to Eastern wasn’t easy for Donahue at first.

"I had that initial feeling of having to leave my group of friends up at UConn," Donahue said. "Especially because I made my decision so early in high school to go there. So I had that kind of chip on my shoulder and all the adversity.”

Like Donahue, Broadhurst and Pfaffenbichler also felt the adversity as they transitioned from UConn to Eastern. Neither of them played a game with the Huskies and joined the Warriors with all their eligibility.

"Some of us didn't have the greatest experiences in terms of playing (at UConn),” Broadhurst said. “But coming here has kind of been our proving ground for us as individuals, but also as a team too."

Donahue has shined as a utility player in his first season with the Warriors. In 35 games, including 33 starts, he’s posted a .315 batting average, a .416 on-base percentage, 19 RBIs, 36 runs scored, nine steals and a .939 fielding percentage.

"It's definitely been a blast, especially being my first season back to playing baseball," Donahue said. "I'm having a lot of fun, and I guess it helps when you're winning too. We're definitely a very talented group of guys who've had a lot of success so far this season.”

Eastern (32-3, 12-1 Little East) is currently ranked No. 2 in the D3baseball.com/National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Top 25 national poll.

Donahue said that he has gone to both Broadhurst and Pfaffenbichler for advice throughout the season.

"Just to continue being myself,” Donahue said. “As a guy that tries to play as many different positions as possible, just to keep doing that and keep doing whatever I can to stay in the lineup day in and day out."

Broadhurst, a 2017 graduate of Stafford High, was the first of the trio to make the transition. He was at UConn through the fall of his sophomore year, battling injuries throughout his tenure. He transferred to Eastern in the spring of 2019.

"Luke took a leap of faith that we were going to be able to create that (success) with him," Eastern head coach Brian Hamm said. "Now that we've created that and he's had a positive experience, it's made it easier to get Donny (Donahue) here or (Tommy) Benincaso from UConn."

Broadhurst, a third baseman, has had a tremendous career with the Warriors. He’s posted a .382 batting average and a .498 on-base percentage while hitting 25 home runs and adding 110 RBIs in 110 career games.

Last season, Broadhurst was a First-Team D3baseball.com All-American, a Second-Team American Baseball Coaches Association All-American and the Little East Conference Player of the Year.

In 31 games during his senior season, Broadhurst is batting .438 and has a .552 on-base percentage. He’s hit nine homers, 36 RBIs, 43 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.

"It's been awesome," Broadhurst said. "I've kind of re-found my love for baseball coming back here. It was tough at UConn not being able to play and being sidelined because of injury too. So when I got here and was able to get healthy and start playing again, I really kind of found my love for the game again."

Pfaffenbichler, a pitcher, graduated from Windsor Locks High in 2018. He missed his first season at UConn while recovering from Tommy John surgery and his second due to an injured pronator tendon in his forearm. He transferred to Eastern in the fall of 2020.

"So many of my teammates were telling me to come here, telling me it's a great culture," Pfaffenbichler said. "They were 100 percent right. They're great guys, and I just wanted to play baseball with my friends."

The righty has appeared in 14 games in his two seasons with the Warriors. He’s appeared in seven games this season, including one start. In 10Ï innings, Pfaffenbichler has posted 0-0 record and a 6.97 ERA.

"They've just afforded me the opportunity to try to revive my baseball career," Pfaffenbichler said. "Just try to get healthy. I feel like, especially this year, I've made a ton of improvement.”

While all three players have contributed on the field, they’ve contributed just as much to the team off it.

"They bring in the positive aspects of the UConn baseball culture," Hamm said. "Then we can add that to what we're doing here, kind of steal some of what they do. So, they're just wonderful people ... they kind of just add a different dynamic."

And though it hasn’t always been easy, all three players agreed that their decision to come to Eastern was the best they’ve made in their careers.

“When I made the decision to come, it was all-around excitement,” Donahue said. “Luckily it's been paying off."