The Texas Department of Transportation has plans to widen FM 1488 from FM 1774 to FM 149 in Magnolia from two to four lanes with a continuous left-turn lane, TxDOT Public Information Officer Emily Black said in an email. TxDOT officials said they are working to execute the contract to begin work on the project, which is expected to improve mobility.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO