ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

BOB GRAY: Yo-yo man

By Bob Gray
theberkshireedge.com
 2 days ago

In Housatonic, many years ago, the warming weather brought not only a gay profusion of flowers but the coming of the Duncan yo-yo man as well. For a couple of weeks, before fishing and baseball, yo-yos ruled. The yo-yo man always showed up at Thomas’s general store on the...

theberkshireedge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
99.1 WFMK

The Abandoned Old Mansion in the Michigan Woods

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In a secluded, undisclosed Michigan location, an old mansion sits decaying in the woods... Judging by the outside of this place, it looks like it may have...
MICHIGAN STATE
BBC

Preston: Families left with bare floors as ex-tenants told to rip out carpets

A woman has told how she has to live in a home with bare floors due to a policy which demands social housing tenants rip up carpets and floorboards when they move out. Danielle Spencer, 41, from Preston, said it was "heartbreaking" to sleep on a blow-up mattress on concrete and she was struggling to keep warm.
U.K.
Gear Patrol

The 10 Best Fixed-Blade Knives Available

On September 19, 1827, a fight broke out on a Mississippi River sandbar. What started as a formal duel between two notable Louisiana families ended in a skirmish in which Jim Bowie, originally just a supporter on the sidelines, was shot and stabbed before drawing out a large knife and killing a man named Norris Wright. Bowie survived his injuries, took up the knife as his trademark weapon and became an American folk hero.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Designer Brings an Unexpected Pop of Green to a Relaxed, Beachy Family Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes a bold pop of color is what it takes to transform a vanilla kitchen from drab to fab. Artist-turned-interior designer Nicole Cohen found this out firsthand in one of her recent projects, a New Jersey cook space with a fairly disjointed floor plan. The front door of her client’s 1920s Colonial basically opens up to the kitchen, and in its current state, the room was falling flat, especially for a vibrant young family in a home just a block away from the beach. “When we first saw the original kitchen, it was too small, in bad condition, uninspiring, and lacked color,” says Cohen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Round Rugs Are Suddenly Everywhere: Here Are 7 We Love

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Something interior designers always contend with is finding a balance of shapes within a room, because modern homes end up with a lot of rectangles and right angles. TVs, couches, cabinets, beds, tables — they all have a tendency to be rectangular in shape, which can end up feeling one-note.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Basic Brown Vanity Becomes a Textured Teal Beauty for $85

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Deep and moody teal is a popular paint color choice for DIYs these days — especially for cabinetry. “This rich, luxurious peacock-y hue is that happy place between navy and hunter green,” writes Apartment Therapy contributor Arlyn Hernandez. Because it’s such a dark color, it’s perfect for anchoring a space, and it’s slightly more unexpected than black, dark gray, or navy without being overwhelming.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy