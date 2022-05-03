DOE’s Office of Science SCGSR Program Selects 80 Outstanding US Graduate Students

Owing to the existence of the outer membrane barrier, most antibacterial agents cannot penetrate Gram-negative bacteria and are ineffective. Here, we report a general method for narrow-spectrum antibacterial Garcinia nanoparticles that can only be effective to kill Gram-positive bacteria, to effectively eliminate Gram-negative bacteria by creating transient nanopores in bacterial outer membrane to induce drug entry under microwaves assistance. In vitro, under 15"‰min of microwaves irradiation, the antibacterial efficiency of Garcinia nanoparticles against Escherichia coli can be enhanced from 6.73% to 99.48%. In vivo, MV-assisted GNs can effectively cure mice with bacterial pneumonia. The combination of molecular dynamics simulation and experimental results reveal that the robust anti-E. coli effectiveness of Garcinia nanoparticles is attributed to the synergy of Garcinia nanoparticles and microwaves. This work presents a strategy for effectively treating both Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria co-infected pneumonia using herbal medicine nanoparticles with MV assistance as an exogenous antibacterial auxiliary.

SCIENCE ・ 20 HOURS AGO