ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

DOE’s Office of Science SCGSR Program Selects 80 Outstanding US Graduate Students

By About our Authors
HPCwire
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 3, 2022 — The Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science has selected 80 graduate students representing 27 states for the Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) program’s 2021 Solicitation 2 cycle. Through world-class training and access to state-of-the-art facilities and resources at DOE national laboratories, SCGSR...

www.hpcwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Stanford Scientists Have Produced the First Complete Picture of an Elusive Quasiparticle

Scientists have taken a significant step in understanding these whirling quasiparticles and putting them to work in future semiconductor technologies. Researchers reported that they have imaged the exciton’s electron and hole for the first time, revealing how excitons may be trapped in dense, stable arrays. According to the scientists, the findings have significant implications for the development of various future technologies as well as the quest to better understand excitons.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Hinton News

WVU student selected to present Alzheimer's research to members of Congress

Eyes are often said to be windows to the soul; however, for one West Virginia University student, they are windows to the brain and a key tool in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Rachel McNeel, a chemistry major in the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences, recently identified early metabolic changes caused by the disease in the eyes and brain which is an important step toward early detection. The Honors College student and Beckley native will present her findings virtually to members of Congress during Posters on the Hill April 26-27. Sponsored by the Council on Undergraduate Research, the event features the most...
BECKLEY, WV
Nature.com

Microwave assisted antibacterial action of Garcinia nanoparticles on Gram-negative bacteria

Owing to the existence of the outer membrane barrier, most antibacterial agents cannot penetrate Gram-negative bacteria and are ineffective. Here, we report a general method for narrow-spectrum antibacterial Garcinia nanoparticles that can only be effective to kill Gram-positive bacteria, to effectively eliminate Gram-negative bacteria by creating transient nanopores in bacterial outer membrane to induce drug entry under microwaves assistance. In vitro, under 15"‰min of microwaves irradiation, the antibacterial efficiency of Garcinia nanoparticles against Escherichia coli can be enhanced from 6.73% to 99.48%. In vivo, MV-assisted GNs can effectively cure mice with bacterial pneumonia. The combination of molecular dynamics simulation and experimental results reveal that the robust anti-E. coli effectiveness of Garcinia nanoparticles is attributed to the synergy of Garcinia nanoparticles and microwaves. This work presents a strategy for effectively treating both Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria co-infected pneumonia using herbal medicine nanoparticles with MV assistance as an exogenous antibacterial auxiliary.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doe#Data Science#Graduate Students#College
Phys.org

'Lensless' imaging through advanced machine learning for next generation image sensing solutions

A camera usually requires a lens system to capture a focused image, and the lensed camera has been the dominant imaging solution for centuries. A lensed camera requires a complex lens system to achieve high-quality, bright, and aberration-free imaging. Recent decades have seen a surge in the demand for smaller, lighter, and cheaper cameras. There is a clear need for next-generation cameras with high functionality, compact enough to be installed anywhere. However, the miniaturization of the lensed camera is restricted by the lens system and the focusing distance required by refractive lenses.
ELECTRONICS
technologynetworks.com

Open-Source Software Automates RNA Analysis To Accelerate Drug Development

Scientists at Scripps Research have unveiled a new software tool for studying RNA (ribonucleic acid) molecules, which have a host of critical roles in organisms. The open-source app, “Pytheas,” described May 3, 2022, in Nature Communications, speeds up the process of characterizing and quantifying RNAs in basic research and drug-development settings.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Researchers develop powerful strategy for creating new-to-nature enzymes

Engineering enzymes to perform reactions not found in nature can address longstanding challenges in the world of synthetic chemistry, such as upgrading plant-based oils into useful biochemicals. A team of researchers has developed a simple yet powerful strategy for creating new enzymes with novel reactivity that can produce valuable chemical...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

'Nanomagnetic' computing can provide low-energy AI, researchers show

Researchers have shown it is possible to perform artificial intelligence using tiny nanomagnets that interact like neurons in the brain. The new method, developed by a team led by Imperial College London researchers, could slash the energy cost of artificial intelligence (AI), which is currently doubling globally every 3.5 months.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Reconfigurable training and reservoir computing in an artificial spin-vortex ice via spin-wave fingerprinting

Strongly interacting artificial spin systems are moving beyond mimicking naturally occurring materials to emerge as versatile functional platforms, from reconfigurable magnonics to neuromorphic computing. Typically, artificial spin systems comprise nanomagnets with a single magnetization texture: collinear macrospins or chiral vortices. By tuning nanoarray dimensions we have achieved macrospin"“vortex bistability and demonstrated a four-state metamaterial spin system, the 'artificial spin-vortex ice' (ASVI). ASVI can host Ising-like macrospins with strong ice-like vertex interactions and weakly coupled vortices with low stray dipolar field. Vortices and macrospins exhibit starkly differing spin-wave spectra with analogue mode amplitude control and mode frequency shifts of Î”f"‰="‰3.8"‰GHz. The enhanced bitextural microstate space gives rise to emergent physical memory phenomena, with ratchet-like vortex injection and history-dependent non-linear fading memory when driven through global magnetic field cycles. We employed spin-wave microstate fingerprinting for rapid, scalable readout of vortex and macrospin populations, and leveraged this for spin-wave reservoir computation. ASVI performs non-linear mapping transformations of diverse input and target signals in addition to chaotic time-series forecasting.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Nature.com

Postdoctoral life in a pandemic

Being a postdoctoral researcher opens many doors, but it can also bring feelings of loneliness and uncertainty, which are exacerbated during a pandemic. Making career choices that support and strengthen mental health should be normalized, writes Ann Gregory. In December 2018, I started as a postdoctoral researcher in Belgium, making...
MENTAL HEALTH
Phys.org

Scientists engineer new tools to electronically control gene expression

Researchers, led by experts at Imperial College London, have developed a new method that allows gene expression to be precisely altered by supplying and removing electrons. This could help control biomedical implants in the body or reactions in large 'bioreactors' that produce drugs and other useful compounds. Current stimuli used to initiate such reactions are often unable to penetrate materials or pose risk of toxicity—electricity holds the solution.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Recyclable cooperative catalyst for accelerated hydroaminomethylation of hindered amines in a continuous segmented flow reactor

Synthesis of hindered amines using the atom-efficient hydroaminomethylation (HAM) route remains a challenge. Here, we report a general and accelerated HAM in segmented flow, achieved via a cooperative effect between rhodium (Rh)/N-Xantphos and a co-catalyst (2-Fluoro-4-methylbenzoic acid) to increase the reactivity by 70 fold when compared to Rh/Xantphos in batch reactors. The cooperation between Rh and the co-catalyst facilitates the cleavage of the H"“H bond and drives the equilibrium-limited condensation step forward. Online reaction optimization expands the scope to include alkyl, aryl, and primary amines. In-flow solvent tuning enables selectivity switching from amine to enamine without the need for changing the ligand. Furthermore, leveraging the ionic nature of the catalyst, we present a robust Rh recovery strategy up to 4 recycles without loss of activity.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy