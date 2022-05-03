ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Mari Montana's "Money On My Head": The Ones

 2 days ago
You can log onto YouTube and within minutes stumble into interesting rap out of just about any city in Florida: Whether that be the drill-leaning...

"Big Time"

Angel Olsen arguably hit the big time with 2016's My Woman, a massive, dramatic LP that matched her sweeping voice with high-glam arrangements. She's since issued another devastating full-length, re-worked some of her earlier material, and offered synth-heavy takes on 1980s pop tunes. But on the title track to her forthcoming album Big Time, Olsen takes yet another stylistic turn, drifting back toward twang and relaxed elegance. A decade ago, she told the Fader that she'd only recently started listening to country music, and with "Big Time," she proves herself an attentive student.
Listen to Babys World "Memories": The Ones

A good playlist of Michigan rappers with "Baby" in their name would include Baby Smoove, Babyface Ray, Baby Money, Baby Ghost, BabyTron, and, last but not least, Babys World, a rapper I first came across three years ago. He popped up on a track on Drego and Beno's 2019 apology tape Sorry For the AutoTune (they were dead serious), and he stood out on the posse cut "Further Than Close" with his slightly melodic delivery. He doesn't use that flow much on his latest project Have Money Have Heart, but I generally prefer his more laid back cadence on cuts like "Memories" anyway. Over a piano-driven beat, he describes a lifestyle of Rolex purchases and drug deals, calmly calling out the broke dudes and 30-year-olds who get on his nerves. He's doing the babies of Michigan justice.
Throwing Muses

"A living song is dirty, a dead one clean." So goes one of Kristin Hersh's many theories of music. If this is the theory, then her band's 1986 debut, Throwing Muses, is the proof. Songs tear themselves apart and reattach at odd angles. Hersh, without warning, will snarl out a line in a guttural roar otherwise reserved for metal singers. Guitarist and vocalist Tanya Donelly will play a line out of step with the rest of the arrangement, sweeten that which you would not expect to be sweetened, or invite in some ghosts with a whispered vocal beneath the track. Bassist Leslie Langston will design lines like labyrinths. David Narcizo's precision drumming acts as rivets under strain, holding the song together but barely. The songs themselves are precocious yet visceral, about life in all its grime. Love is a battlefield rendered in gory closeups. Sex is likened to a pigeon crushed under a car tire. The music is alive, and it is dirty.
Listen to MarijuanaXO, Joe Pablo, and SME Taxfree's "Mayday": The Ones

MarijuanaXO and Joe Pablo's Window Service and SME Taxfree's This One For My Brothers are two of my favorite mixtapes of the year so far. The Milwaukee rap trio continue their hot streak by running the three man weave better than the Bucks. I particularly like Joe Pablo's opening verse where he displays his knack for making his lines melodic without having to sing. Meanwhile, Taxfree, and MarijuanaXO place more emphasis on their lyrics, which range from sentimental appreciation of their bros to somewhat bland fast money tales. The beat rounds it out, complete with a generic but fresh electric guitar sample, an '80s R&B synthesizer, and a groovy bassline.
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
FMX 94.5

Disney World Would Change the State of Texas

Disney World is having a tiff with the state of Florida. One of the "Happiest Places on Earth" is having a tiff with the governor of the state of garbageville. If you're a fan of this knucklehead, then you haven't read the daily stories of crazy constituents. You don't get a "Florida Man" story without a "Florida Governor." Governor Ron DeSantis is playing politics against Disney World, and that's a bad, bad thing. Let's get to some numbers.
This Is Spinal Tap Drummer Ric Parnell Dies at 70

Ric Parnell, who appeared as a drummer in This Is Spinal Tap, has died. His Spinal Tap bandmate Harry Shearer shared the news online, writing, "No one ever rocked harder.". Parnell was part of Spinal Tap's best known gags, appearing in the film as Mick Shrimpton, one of the band's many doomed drummers. Memorably, he explodes on stage during a performance with Spinal Tap in Japan. Parnell continued to appear with Spinal Tap after the movie's release in 1984, maintaining the mythos by appearing as Mick's brother, Ric Shrimpton.
He's Just Bartees Strange, Baby

Right off the Hudson River on Manhattan's west side, Bartees Strange steps onto a driving range in his New Balance dad shoes and admits that his relationship with golf begins and ends with The Legend of Bagger Vance. You know, the 2000 "magical negro" flick where Will Smith plays a mysterious traveler who appears out of the darkness and helps a down-on-his-luck white war veteran played by Matt Damon recapture his golf stroke and get laid. It's nothing new for a messed up piece of pop culture to be Black people's introduction to a certain thing, so what else is there to do but laugh and do that thing anyway?
Two Ribbons

Jenny Hollingworth and Rosa Walton have spoken candidly about how the cracks in their lifelong friendship formed the basis of Two Ribbons, their new album as Let's Eat Grandma. The pair have been close since they were small children, but while touring their second album together—2018's I'm All Ears—they started to feel pulled in separate directions. Hollingworth, who also experienced a devastating loss when her boyfriend, musician Billy Clayton, passed away from a rare form of cancer in 2019, told The Guardian that she felt they were "fundamentally misunderstanding each other in some way." Like the title song's core image—of two fraying ribbons, distinct yet tied tightly together—they wrote the album's songs separately, for the first time in their collaboration.
