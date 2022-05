With the 2022 NFL Draft in the rear-view mirror and training camp not too far down the road, Samuel is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers and his latest actions on social media, while small, could indicate that he'll be staying with the organization after all. The 26-year-old led the NFL in yards per reception (18.2) in 2021, while recording 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns on 136 touches and earning his first Pro Bowl nod and All-Pro honor.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO