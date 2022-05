The Phoenix Suns host Game 2 as the Dallas Mavericks look to even the series! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Suns prediction and pick. The Mavericks’ 4th quarter comeback was not enough to steal Game 1 from the Suns. Phoenix controlled the entire game but allowed 35 points in the fourth to the Mavs led by none other than Luka Doncic. Doncic scored 45 in the loss but his performance shows why the young star is on pace to be one of the top players in the entire NBA. With Devin Booker back for the Suns, however, they are too dominant to overthrow right now as the favorites in the West.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO