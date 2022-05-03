ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

More Arizonans suffering health impacts due to lack of sunshine

By Nohelani Graf
ABC 15 News
 2 days ago

PHOENIX — Valley doctors are seeing two health issues play out with a common denominator that's ironic in the desert — a lack of sunshine. While the year-round sun draws tourists to the Valley, when the real heat sets in, most people retreat indoors to hide from it and cool down...

Scott S.
2d ago

Go to N. Ohio for a month, you won't ever complain about the weather here again. I walk everyday, if it real hot in the early mornings. I have been here for almost 2 years, and love it.

4
George Frank
2d ago

go outside and stay outside. The sun is there, take advantage of it and quit complaining

6
Cat
1d ago

I live in Lake Havasu City, AZ. One of the hottest, driest places in AZ. Comparable to Death Valley. I try to get morning sunshine, and do take vitamins, including liquid D3. I'm 71 with Multiple Sclerosis. From Spring to late fall, the temperatures here, range between 95°-122°. The rain is practically nil, and the humidity is 6-14.

2
