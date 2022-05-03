Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Lafayette; Miller The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Miller County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Eastern Marion County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Cass County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 118 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Bivins to near Hallsville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marshall, Vivian, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Rodessa, Belcher, Ida, Gilliam, Bivins, Karnack, Woodlawn, Smithland, McLeod, Gray, Scottsville, Uncertain, Caddo Lake, Cavett and Leigh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
