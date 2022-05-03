Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Limestone The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Limestone County in central Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 114 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles east of Mart, or 10 miles west of Groesbeck, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Fort Parker State Park around 125 PM CDT. Mexia around 135 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO