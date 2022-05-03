2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded, no arrests
By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. near...
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The man accused of shooting and killing his coworker at a Janesville business confessed to the crime, a criminal complaint alleges. Kevin Todd, 23, of Evansville, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. Police say Todd shot and killed Devon J. Hills, 30, of Janesville, at Precision...
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near North 33rd and West Center streets in the Sherman Park neighborhood. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said the victim is an unidentified man in his mid-30s. He was found shot to death in an alley and pronounced dead at...
MILWAUKEE — One man is dead and another was seriously injured when they shot at each other during an argument. Police said officers were called to West Burleigh Street near North 15th Street around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. MPD said a 20-year-old Milwaukee man died in the shootout. The other...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A Racine man is facing almost seven years in prison after police say he headbutted a 17-year-old girl. Daniel Kirk was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of physical abuse of a child and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and marijuana possession. If convicted, he faces up to 6 years, 9 months in prison and/or up to $12,000 in fines.
A street value of over $124,000 worth of meth, that weighs in at around eleven pounds was seized in La Crosse, Wisconsin. This is the LARGEST meth bust in La Crosse, Wisconsin history! News8000. Three fellas were arrested after a traffic stop on I-90 in Wisconsin:. Armando Lara Nieto, Emmanuel...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been convicted in a fatal drunk driving homicide crash in Fond du Lac County. Two people were killed, one victim was paralyzed and a fourth victim was hurt. During a plea hearing Tuesday, Samuel J. Coppersmith, 22, was convicted...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
MILWAUKEE — A judge has handed down her verdict for a man accused of killing his grandson with a hammer. Milwaukee County Judge Stephanie Rothstein convicted Andrez Martina, 53, on Thursday of first-degree intentional homicide. "It was protracted. It was prolonged, and this child became the outlet it appears...
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman was arrested early Sunday morning after being pulled over while intoxicated for the ninth time. It happened at 1:12 a.m.in the 200 block of Milton Avenue, according to the Janesville Police Department. An officer was traveling southbound when they were almost hit head on by an oncoming vehicle. […]
A teenage boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl in northwestern Wisconsin lured her off a trail by suggesting they explore surrounding woods, and he returned to her body later to hide it better, according to a criminal complaint released Friday. The 14-year-old boy was charged April 27 in adult...
Human remains found at a home scheduled for demolition have been identified as 61-year-old Stephan Bland. Vaash Board Up & Excavating were at an abandoned home in the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue Wednesday to board up windows and secure a rear door when they found decomposing human remains. Sgt....
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 48-year-old woman has died from her injuries after getting shot in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue early Wednesday morning. Police originally announced the woman sustained life-threatening injuries from the shooting around 1 a.m. and updated that she died around 7 a.m. Further details will be provided […]
McHenry, Il was the location of a huge raid that took a lot of drugs off the streets. FOX32. McHenry isn't all that far from us, so this one might hit home...maybe if your 'shroom stock is running low...Here's the deal, massive drug bust that takes on a life of it's own. Drugs, guns, and so much more that will make your stomach ache.
MILWAUKEE - Donald Moore was sentenced to 23 years in prison Thursday, May 5 for the 2012 Milwaukee homicide of Fawzi "Fred" Abu-Hamdan. A jury found Moore guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on March 17. The case went cold until Moore was arrested in 2021 thanks, in part, to viewer...
