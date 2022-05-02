Steve Treviño at Milwaukee Improv

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Mark your calendars for next year! The 3rd Annual Crusherfest has been scheduled for June 3-4, 2023. The Crusherfest Committee elected not to hold the event in 2022 due to the City of South Milwaukee’s Bucyrus Commons construction. A news release says even though the...
MILWAUKEE - An elementary school music teacher at St. Bruno's Parish School in Dousman is going to get an opportunity this month to do experiments in a zero-gravity environment and compose an original piece of music with her students. She joins the hosts of Real Milwaukee to talk about how this all came to be and explains what she'll be doing in Florida.
Comments / 0