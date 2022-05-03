ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Aldous Harding Shares New “Tick Tock” Video: Watch

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aldous Harding has shared a new video for her Warm Chris track “Tick Tock.” Harding directed the animated clip with Chris McD, who did the animation and design. Watch the new video and find Harding’s upcoming tour schedule below. Read Pitchfork’s feature “Will the Real Aldous...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Cuco Announces New Album Fantasy Gateway, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Cuco has announced his sophomore album: Fantasy Gateway arrives July 22 via Interscope. The 12-track LP includes appearances from Kacey Musgraves, Adriel Favela, Bratty, and DannyLux. Today, Cuco has shared lead single “Caution” along with an animated video created by Grin Machine. Watch it below and scroll down for the LP art, tracklist, and a string of newly announced tour dates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Pitchfork

Harry Styles Announces 2022 North American Tour Dates

Harry Styles has announced his 2022 North American tour dates in support of the new album Harry’s House. He’ll be performing at just five venues: Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Chicago’s United Center, and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Support at the Toronto shows will come from Madi Diaz; Blood Orange will open for Styles at Madison Square Garden; and Jessie Ware is the opener for the Chicago concerts. Find Styles’ schedule below.
MUSIC
theScore

Watch: Unlikely hero Coquelin had Villarreal dreaming of comeback

Villarreal drew level with Liverpool 2-2 on aggregate in the first half of Tuesday's Champions League semifinal. After Boulaye Dia opened the scoring three minutes into the second leg, Francis Coquelin sent the home support into a frenzy after his header brought Villarreal level just before halftime. (Available to view...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Natasha Harding: Wales player to leave Women's Super League club Reading

Reading captain Natasha Harding will leave the Women's Super League club at the end of the season. The 33-year-old, who has been an ever-present for Reading this season, will exit after five years with the club. Harding, who last month became the eighth player to represent Wales 100 times, has...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Seattle#Paris#Il Thalia Hall#Mi El Club#Ontario Danforth#Ma#Pa Union#D C Miracle#Nc Cat S Cradle#Ga Terminal West#Al Saturn#Tx Granada Theater#Az#Wa
Pitchfork

Broken Social Scene Announce North American Tour and New Graphic Novel

Broken Social Scene have announced a string of North American tour dates kicking off in September. The Toronto indie collective will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the breakthrough LP You Forgot It in People on the upcoming trek, performing the album in full at each concert. Tickets go on sale Friday (May 6). Find Broken Social Scene’s full schedule below.
ROCK MUSIC
Pitchfork

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce Shows in New York and Los Angeles

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced their first U.S. shows in four years. The pivotal indie rock trio will play New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on October 1, with support from the Linda Lindas, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on October 6, where both the Linda Lindas and Japanese Breakfast will support. Find an announcement video and their full schedule, including previously announced UK and Australian dates, below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Commonwealth Games 2022: Jonny Mellor & Georgina Schwiening named in England team

Marathon runners Georgina Schwiening and Jonny Mellor are the first members of England's athletics squad for July's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Mellor won the men's race at April's Manchester marathon, which served as a Team England trial. Former world junior duathlon champion Schwiening came third in the women's race in...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Cats
Country
Netherlands
loudersound.com

Ghost Of The Machine release video teaser for debut album

Former This Winter Machine band members have surfaced in a brand new melodic prog band Ghost Of The Machine. The new sextet have also released a teaser video for their upcoming debut album Scissorgames, which you can watch below. Ghost Of The Machine feature former This Winter Machine members Graham...
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Oliver Sim rehearses new version of The xx’s ‘I Dare You’ ahead of debut solo tour

The xx‘s Oliver Sim has shared footage of himself rehearsing a new version of the trio’s single ‘I Dare You’ ahead of his first solo tour. Watch the video below. The musician is set to play five headline shows this month after recently releasing two solo singles, ‘Romance With A Memory’ and ‘Fruit’, both of which were produced and co-written by his bandmate Jamie xx.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Everything Everything’s live video for their new single ‘Pizza Boy’

Everything Everything have shared their latest single ‘Pizza Boy’ – you can watch the song’s accompanying music video below. The track is the final preview of the band’s forthcoming new album ‘Raw Data Feel’, which is set for release on May 20 via EE’s own imprint Infinity Industries / AWAL.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Billy Howerdel releases video for Poison Flowers

A Perfect Circle guitarist Billy Howerdel has released a brand new video for his debut solo single, Poison Flowers, which you can watch below. Howerdfel had previously released a visualizer for the single. It comes as Howerdel announces that he will release his debut solo album What Was Normal through...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Mari Montana’s “Money On My Head”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. You can log onto YouTube and within minutes stumble into interesting rap out of just about any city in Florida: Whether that be the drill-leaning singles out West in Jacksonville, a crooner like T9ine in Tampa, or the Kodak-inspired sound that continues to dominate the Southern tip of the state. Mari Montana reps West Palm Beach, and on “Money On My Head,” he floats unspecific threats and flexes over a piano-driven beat suited for a Babyface Ray tape. What will grab you instantly is his flow–he has an incredibly deep-toned voice that’s smooth enough for local radio commercial narration. When the drums fade out for a moment halfway through, you’re left only with his heavy yet mellow delivery.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to Sea Girls’ celebratory new single ‘DNA’

Sea Girls have shared the official video for their new single ‘DNA’ – check it out below. The London band originally released the track as a limited edition blue 7″ vinyl for Record Store Day 2022, which took place on April 23. Following demand from fans,...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Bomba Estéreo Announce 2022 Tour

Bomba Estéreo have announced a tour in support of their Grammy-nominated album Deja. The group has shows lined up in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Check out Bomba Estéreo’s tour schedule below. Bomba Esteréo released Deja in September 2021. Recently, the band shared the music...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy