Salisbury, MD

Cheer on Jay Copeland in Downtown Salisbury

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 2 days ago

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury wants citizens to join together on top of the...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 1

WMDT.com

Community Comes Together To Cheer On Local Star Jay Copeland

SALISBURY, Md – Over 100 people gathered in Downtown Salisbury Wednesday evening to film a video cheering on American Idol star and Salisbury native, Jay Copeland, as his impressive journey on the show continues. Community members came out with signs for Jay and lots of energy as they filmed...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

2022 Wicomico Student Art Show on now

SALISBURY, Md. – The 2022 Wicomico Student Art Show and Superintendent’s Art Collection is going on at the Paul S. Sarbanes Library in Downtown Salisbury. You can visit now until May 1st to see the elementary and secondary students’ artwork. We want to hear your good news,...
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Resident Wins $1M In Maryland’s VaxCash 2.0 Promotion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A resident of Baltimore City is a million dollars richer Tuesday as the final winner of Maryland’s VaxCash 2.0 promotion, the Maryland Lottery said. Gov. Larry Hogan announced the $2 million booster shot lottery in February, offering a $500,000 prize in Week 1 and $50,000 prizes in Weeks 2-11. The lottery will end on May 3 with a $1 million drawing on the 12th and final week. A Dundalk resident won the $500,000 prize. Everyone age 18 and older who has received all their vaccine doses and a booster shot in Maryland is eligible for the drawings. Last May, the state incentivized vaccinations with a similar lottery, awarding $40,000 prizes over the course of 40 days and a $400,000 grand prize on the Fourth of July. Winners will first receive a notification from the Maryland Department of Health, which will make multiple attempts to reach each winner by phone and email. Congratulations to the $1 million grand prize winner from Baltimore, MD! Learn more: https://t.co/uLF3IUQ8lK pic.twitter.com/bPEtid9eAZ — Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) May 3, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

McGruff sworn in as Lewes PD’s newest officer

There’s a new top dog pawtrolling the streets of Lewes. No need to yelp, Chief Thomas Spell is still the alpha, but you may notice him going for walks with the newest police officer on the furce – McGruff the Crime Dog. McGruff joins the ranks after his...
LEWES, DE
#American
WBOC

Salisbury Pushes Back on Dirt Bikers

The Salisbury council discussed Monday how the city could penalize dirt bikers on busy roads. Council member Muir Boda says the city is looking at Baltimore's efforts to punish dirt bikers as a 'road map'.
SALISBURY, MD
PennLive.com

Former hospital site to be redeveloped into housing

Plans are moving forward for the former UPMC/St. Joseph’s hospital complex located at 235 College Ave. in Lancaster. Baltimore-based Washington Place Equities closed on the property back in January after property was rezoned from hospital use to mixed use on the six-acre site. Washington Place Equities plans to build about 50 townhomes on what was the hospital’s parking lot and retrofit about 160 apartments into the main hospital building, according to Lancasteronline.
HOMELESS
Wbaltv.com

Gourmet hot dog chain scouts Maryland for 15 locations

Baltimore diners could soon be headed to the Dog Haus. The gourmet sausage, hot dog and burger chain announced this week that it has signed an area development agreement to open 15 new locations in Maryland within the next five years, including in Charm City. The Dog Haus concept, which...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Bertucci’s closes White Marsh restaurant

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A popular Italian eatery in White Marsh has closed its doors. The Bertucci’s restaurant located at 8130 Corporate Drive (21236) has permanently shuttered. The three remaining Bertucci’s restaurants in Maryland are located in Timonium, Bel Air, and Columbia. No new plans for the space in White Marsh have yet been announced. The post Bertucci’s closes White Marsh restaurant appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Cape Gazette

Ocean City Springfest, Opening of Funland in Rehoboth Beach Headline This Weekend's Events Calendar

If you didn't already know it was the spring season at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, then this week's "Weekender Blog" should leave no doubt whatsoever. But before we continue, we'd like to extend our best wishes for a special Mother's Day Weekend to all the great moms out there! Here's to a fun and memorable time with your loved ones this Sunday, May 8.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

6 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales

SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted Wednesday by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in six businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief liquor...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Pets on the Plaza: Meet Darcy

Meet Darcy, a 7-month-old kitten available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: darcy, humane society of wicomico county, pets on the plaza.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

DUI Safety Simulator makes its way to Delmar High School

DELMAR, Del. – Delmar High School students got an up close and virtual look at the dangers of driving under the influence. With prom just a couple of days away, the high school welcomed the Pennsylvania DUI Association and their safety simulator. The device allowed students to sit in a real car “cockpit” and experience dangerous impaired driving scenarios.
DELMAR, DE
WMDT.com

The Brightside: Crisfield Arts & Entertainment District

CRISFIELD, Md. – While Crisfield is coined as the Seafood Capital of the world, a local arts organization is actively growing the arts and entertainment district and making Crisfield, a little more colorful. Abstracts, brushwork, expressionism in other words art, artists from across Delmarva are bringing their version of...
CRISFIELD, MD

