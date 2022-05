The Milwaukee Bucks went into Boston on Sunday and handed the Celtics a stunning 101-89 defeat in Game 1 of their second-round series. In the process, the defending champions stole home court away from the East's No. 2 seed. Boston will try and rebound with a win at TD Garden Tuesday night, but will be doing it without Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who's ruled out with a right thigh contusion. The Celtics lead 83-66 entering the fourth after three dominant quarters.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO