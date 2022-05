Ali Abdelaziz thinks Colby Covington‘s antics outside the Octagon are due to him potentially struggling with his sexuality. Recently, Abdelaziz was a guest on the “Champ and The Tramp” podcast, co-hosted by former UFC bantamweight champion Frankie Edgar. During the interview, Colby Covington – who Abdelaziz has a history with – was mentioned. Abdelaziz began talking smack about Covington and his antics, that oftentimes land him in headlines. However, Abdelaziz says he believes Covington acts the way he does because he struggles with his sexuality.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO