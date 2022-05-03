ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctors investigating unusual hepatitis cases in children

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Doctors are investigating an increase in hepatitis cases among previously healthy children.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued an alert last week to notify health professionals.

One Wisconsin child has died, and another has received a liver transplant.

Experts are studying adenovirus infections in connection to the cases.

“We’re not sure if this is the primary reason, but this is being investigated,” says Dr. Victor Uko, a pediatric gastroenterologist with Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. “At this point in time, I think the most important thing for parents is to observe for any symptoms.”

Those symptoms include abdominal pain and loss of appetite, as well as fatigue.

In more significant cases, kids can develop jaundice, a condition where skin and eyes turn a yellow color. It can also cause darkened urine and pale stools.

If kids show these symptoms, Dr. Uko says parents should seek medical attention immediately.

