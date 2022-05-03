ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uno Pizzeria & Grill Gives Free Pizzas to Teachers

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week is Teacher Appreciation Week....

FingerLakes1.com

Chipotle: New menu item coming soon

Chipotles CEO announced a new menu item may be launching soon. And it might catch you by surprise. Chick-fil-A’s new Cloudberry Sunjoy drink coming out this month. Chipotle is a wildly popular food stop. Theirs is something on the menu for everyone from bowls to burritos. In 2021 the...
Taste Of Home

We Ordered 7 Fast-Food Breakfast Sandwiches to Find the Best One

Which fast-food chain reigns supreme when it comes to the sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich?. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
The Daily South

Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Mexican Pizza

We did it! After months of speculation, a viral Change.org petition, and lobbying from the likes of Dolly Parton and Doja Cat, the cult-favorite Mexican Pizza is making its triumphant return to Taco Bell menus next month. And this time it's back for good. "Our menu is full of fan-favorites,...
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
Mashed

How Whataburger Changed Fast-Food Buns Forever

You hear a lot about beef in the world of fast food. Wendy's brags about "fresh, never-frozen" hamburgers, while Burger King raves about its flame-broiled patties. Having 100% beef in your burger is all well and good — after all, unless you're a vegetarian, you certainly wouldn't want anything less — have you ever wondered why no one talks about the other ingredients on burgers? Does your favorite burger joint use fresh tomatoes and lettuce and onions? Is the cheese real or is it some cheap yellow byproduct? And what about the buns? Are they buttery, soft, pillowy hunks of toasted bread or are they just squished, torn, or tough end pieces?
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Closed Over 200 Restaurants In 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard. According to Fortune, as of November 2021, a whopping 90,000 restaurants closed due to complications from the pandemic. With a number of states shuttering indoor dining at the start of the virus' spread, many restaurants could not make enough money on takeout alone to keep their doors open, especially the spaces that didn't have room to develop an outdoor dining area.
WJHG-TV

New Downtown Restaurant Name Unvieling

It's Time Travel Tuesday! See what Bill Hudson has in store this week. The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the State reported residents were being left lying in urine and feces for hours. Hats on Harrison Event. Updated: 9 hours ago. Hats...
Mashed

Arby's Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Sandwich

Arby's has been known to retire quite a few of its popular menu items in its 60-year tenure, much to its fans' dismay. Among the fast food items we sadly lost in 2021 were the chain's beloved loaded Italian sandwich — a monstrosity of deli meats and fixings — as well as its pizza slider and ham slider. And in a particularly dreaded moment last fall, the company announced the discontinuation of Arby's potato cakes, a breakfast favorite, in favor of its new crinkle fries. Some customers were so passionate about the fried spuds, in fact, that nearly 4,000 of them signed a Change.org petition to bring them back.
Mashed

The Best Steak 'N Shake Menu Item According To Nearly 31% Of People

The Steak 'n Shake menu has evolved over the years, and diners constantly find something new to love at the restaurant. Back in 2019, the chain's Wisconsin Buttery Steakburger, The Original Double 'n Cheese Steakburger, and the White Truffle Prime Steakburger topped a list of the chain's options, per Thrillist. Times continue to change and items like the brand's Bacon Cheese Fries and Patty Melt climbed up the rankings (via Restaurant Clicks). According to Ranker, many diners rally around various takes on their fries, with the original Thin 'n Crispy variety winning over the most hearts.
LivingCheap

Enjoy free fries every week at Burger King

You simply can’t enjoy a burger without a side of fries. It’s an iconic pairing on all menus, most notably at every fast-food burger joint. And Burger King is making it easier and cheaper for loyal customers to indulge the salty side. Starting April 25, Burger King’s Royal...
Food Beast

Krispy Kreme Now Has Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme's always got the tasty collabs, they're like the the DJ Khaled of the doughnut scene. And yes, to evoke 'another one', everybody's fave glazed treat has linked with Cinnamon Toast Crunch to debut a lineup of doughnuts that feature a Cinnamon Milk Glaze. The new Cinnamon Milk Glazed...
Midland Reporter-Telegram

One in three would give up coffee, sports for year of free tacos

On Monday, Mexican food products brand Ortega announced its 'Year of Free Tacos' sweepstakes and the results of a recent survey focused on the various popular activities and "vices" people would be willing to give up for 365 days of complimentary tacos. What would you give up for a year...
