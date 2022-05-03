ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, OK

Oklahoma couple drowns in North Dakota river

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

MOTT, N.D. (AP) — An Oklahoma couple died in North Dakota when their pickup truck was swept into the Cannonball River.

Hettinger County Sheriff Sarah Warner said Patrick and Joan Blake, both 74, of Arcadia, Okla., were driving Sunday in a rural part of the county when they sought to cross the river at a low crossing where it was 3 to 4 feet deep.

The truck lost traction and went into the river, Warner said.

The couple called 911 at about 1 p.m. to report water up to the doors of the truck, trapping them.

Responders later found the truck submerged in 15 feet of water.

