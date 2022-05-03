ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fine Line Between Selective Eating and Orthorexia

Cover picture for the articleA new review study explores the prevalence of a new trend in unhealthy eating, called orthorexia. Orthorexia is associated with significant dietary restrictions and the omission of entire food groups. Orthorectics tend not to consume food that has been processed with pesticides, herbicides, or artificial substances, and they are...

shefinds

3 Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain and Inflammation

Inflammation can cause a myriad of serious health issues, especially when it becomes chronic. Not only is this a painful condition that can impact your overall health and lead to conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, but it can also be detrimental to your weight loss goals, nutritionist and creator of the Candida Diet Lisa Richards says. This is because inflammation can cause your metabolism to slow down.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: This Is The Unexpected Protein You Shouldn’t Eat If You Struggle With Digestive Issues

Anyone will tell you that protein is an essential component of a well-rounded diet. Making sure you eat enough of it each day is vital, whether you’re looking to build muscle, gain weight, or even slim down. However, not all proteins are created equal; while natural, protein-packed meats, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables are all great options, there’s one surprising protein source that could have adverse effects on your body, especially when it comes to your digestive system.
FITNESS
Mark Travers
Shape Magazine

15 Foods That Help You Poop, According to Dietitians

At one point or another, you've probably spent a ridiculous amount of time perched on the porcelain throne, scrolling through Instagram while waiting for a number two to slip out of your rear. But no matter how hard you tried, the toilet remained empty. What's worse, this failure-to-poo situation may have occurred multiple days in a row. So besides straining to drop a deuce (a big no-no), what's a backed-up person supposed to do?
NUTRITION
shefinds

4 Metabolism-Boosting Foods You Should Start Eating To Get In Shape This Month, According To Experts

Regular exercise is definitely important when it comes to getting in shape, but an equally vital and essential step to take is creating a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet for yourself. We reached out to health and fitness experts to learn more about foods that can help give you the energy you need to start getting into shape and promoting a swift and healthy metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend, Jenni Hackworth, certified personal trainer, transformation specialist, nutritionist and CEO of White Lotus Yoga, and Katelin Maidment, RD, registered dietitian at Eternal Wellness LLC.
FITNESS
LisaB

Experts said, Abdominal fat can reduce with vegetables and liquids

How to lose abdominal fatCharles Gaudreault/Unsplash. Reducing stubborn belly fat is a challenge by itself. Health experts noticed this problem and published articles addressing specific ways to reduce abdominal fat. The health effects of abdominal fat are extensive, affecting the heart and digestive system while contributing to diseases like diabetes.
#Healthy Eating#Eating Disorders#Infertility#Pesticides#Orthorexia#Within H
shefinds

The Worst Coffee Habits That Are Slowing Your Weight Loss, According To Nutritionists

For some of us, there’s nothing like starting our day with a steaming cup of coffee each morning—especially when it’s packed with all of our favorite ingredients like creamers, flavored syrups, and sweeteners. Unfortunately though, certain coffee habits may be holding you back from reaching your weight loss goals. If you’re trying to lose weight but love to drink sweet, flavor-packed coffee, it may be time to make some changes.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The One Herb You Should Put On Literally Anything For A Faster Metabolism

The best ways to support a swift and healthy metabolism include eating a well-balanced diet, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, there are many foods that can help promote smoother digestion and can aid greatly in your weight loss journey. We checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and health experts to learn more about one versatile herb that can be put on or in practically anything and that is often linked to healthy digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Daniel Boyer, M.D. health and nutrition expert at Farr Institute, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Lahana Vigliano, MS, CCN, certified clinical nutritionist and CEO of Nuvitru.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
studyfinds.org

5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Eating Broccoli, According To Science

Broccoli is a nutrient-rich vegetable that may enhance your health in a variety of ways. It’s loaded with a wide array of vitamins, minerals, fiber and other bioactive compounds. Including the leafy green veggie in your diet every day can help reduce inflammation, improve blood sugar control, boost immunity and improve heart health.
CANCER
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: This Is The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss

Losing weight healthily is all about eating the right foods when you are hungry, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, what you eat and when you eat matters, as health experts often swear by meal planning and preparing food ahead of time to help structure your day. If you find yourself hungry after dinner and before bed and are worried about potential weight gain hindering your weight loss efforts, read on for snacking advice from dietitians. We checked in with registered dietitians: Rebecca Schilling, RDN, LDN at Dietitians Delivered PLLC, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, of Health Canal and Katie Tomaschko, MS, RDN of Sporting Smiles for a tasty (and super healthy!) suggestion.
DIETS
shefinds

4 Unexpected Reasons You’ve Not Been Losing Weight In Your Midsection

Losing weight is difficult enough on its own, and many people find that targeting a specific area of their body for fat loss can feel overwhelming and daunting. We checked in with personal trainers and health experts for tips, suggestions and reasons why you might not be losing weight in your midsection despite all your hard work and efforts. (Before diving into it, please pat yourself on the back as prioritizing your health and fitness is admirable and worth celebrating!) Read on for insight and advice from Christine VanDoren, CN, CPT, certified personal trainer and nutritionist and Seamus Sullivan, B.S., CSCS, PN1, online performance and nutrition coach.
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

Why a balanced diet is important for your health

You may be wondering why a balanced diet is important. The simple answer is eating a healthy, balanced diet is a vital part of maintaining good health and helping you to feel your best. While some groups of people, such as athletes, may require additional support by way of the best protein powders to fuel muscle growth, the majority of us can get everything we need by ensuring we’re eating a healthy and varied range of foods.
FITNESS
shefinds

Doctors Agree: These Foods Could Be To Blame For Your Slow Metabolism

Creating a balanced diet is key to having a healthy metabolism. You always want to go for foods that are full of nutrients so that your body can perform at an optimal level. If your overall fitness goal is to lose weight, it helps to understand how metabolism works and what foods you should avoid when it comes to your diet. We checked in with a medical expert to know more about this chemical process and how it affects our bodies. Read on for insights and tips from dietitian Dr. Amy Lee, Chief Medical Officer of the Lindora Clinic.
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

A Calorie-Reduced Diet Can Delay the Development of Diabetes and Boost the Immune System

A Low-Calorie Diet Alters the Gut Microbiome and Delays Immune Aging. A calorie-reduced diet cannot only delay the development of metabolic diseases, but also has a positive effect on the immune system. Researchers have now shown for the first time that this effect is brought about by an altered gut microbiome, which slows down the deterioration of the immune system in old age (immune senescence). The research study has been published in the journal Microbiome.
FITNESS

