At the hospital, Hope listens outside the door as Liam tells Steffy he’ll always be there for her. He’s Hope’s husband but will be there for her always. In the waiting area, Taylor tells Brooke that Liam’s still with Steffy. She’s doing surprisingly well given how quickly she found out about Finn’s death. Taylor notes she seems to take the most comfort from Liam. Brooke thinks other people will need to step in as well and reminds Taylor that he is Hope’s husband… not Steffy’s.

