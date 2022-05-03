ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Dems vow abortion rights floor fight in wake of Roe draft opinion

By Marianne LeVine and Sarah Ferris
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ArLO_0fRaMa2d00

Senate Democratic leaders pledged Tuesday to soon vote to protect abortion rights in the wake of a disclosed draft of a Supreme Court majority opinion to possibly overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. But it’s going nowhere — just ask members of their own party.

Facing yet another existential challenge in President Joe Biden’s presidency, Democrats are confronting the same problems that have stymied much of their agenda for the last year and a half: slim majorities and lacking the votes to change Senate rules.

The Supreme Court’s draft opinion — while not official — has caused a political earthquake in Washington, with Democratic leaders calling it the greatest legal threat in the U.S. in decades. However, the stubborn dynamics of the Senate appear unshaken so far, with multiple Democratic senators such as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who personally opposes abortion rights, holding strong on their support for the 60-vote threshold.

And unless that changes, Democrats acknowledge they’re left with one main option: Attempting to defy the odds and win more power in the midterms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uF6Hv_0fRaMa2d00

“It’s uphill, there’s no question that it’s an ongoing fight,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). “But this prospect of reversing Roe vs. Wade is no longer some abstract or hypothetical thing in the future … Countless women are feeling afraid, alone, anguished and angry. And they’re going to be voting. And we need more senators who are pro-choice.”

The push for another floor vote was widely expected after POLITICO reported on Monday night about the court’s draft opinion. But the Senate failed to advance similar Roe legislation in February — despite the party base’s eagerness to act on abortion rights. Democratic leaders, however, argue that the stakes are different now that the court decision is looming.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats will introduce a new bill this week.

“It’s a different world now, the tectonic plates of our politics, on women’s choice and on women’s rights in general are changing,” Schumer said. “Every senator now, under the real glare of Roe v. Wade repealed by the courts, is going to have to show which side they’re on. And we will find the best way to go forward after that.”

He added that he hasn’t looked at legislation introduced by Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) that would also codify Roe. Murkowski, who said the draft opinion “rocks my confidence in the court right now,” commented Tuesday that she thought the Senate should consider their bill.

The looming floor vote is renewing calls from progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to nix the legislative filibuster, even as Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) reiterated that they still support the 60-vote requirement. Sinema doubled down on her position Tuesday, arguing that the filibuster has protected women’s access to health care “half-a-dozen times in the past ten years.”

Still, Sanders said the Senate should “absolutely” hold another rules change vote, even without full support from the Democratic caucus, declaring that “the American people have a right to know how their senators feel about that issue, an issue about whether women are going to lose fundamental rights they’ve had for 50 years.”

While the Senate is expected to vote on legislation to codify Roe, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) suggested that they instead should vote on a simpler Senate resolution that could unify all 50 members of the caucus. Manchin voted against moving forward on legislation to codify Roe in February.

“If there’s something that will get all 50 votes, why put something on the floor that won’t?” Kaine asked.

With Democrats’ current options in Congress limited, the party increasingly views its best hope on abortion rights as galvanizing liberal voters — particularly women — ahead of the midterm elections and expanding their fragile majorities.

Roe v. Wade has been on the ballot for many on the far right for years,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). “I think in 2022, it’s going to be on the ballot for the rest of America.”

Several House Democrats are already calling for more floor votes on abortion, even if the legislation lacks a path forward in the Senate.

“I would certainly favor doing it again to make the point that what the Supreme Court has done is disgusting,” House Rules chair Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said in an interview Tuesday. “I think their view of the future is something out of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’”

Teeing up more votes in the House, Democrats argue, will also underscore to voters how seriously they take abortion rights ahead of November.

“For all the talk in the past that Roe vs. Wade was on the chopping block, a lot of people said, ‘Oh, that’s never going to happen. The Supreme Court will never overturn that.’ But it’s real. It’s happening,” McGovern said.

Biden also seemed to acknowledge the uphill nature of legislative action. In a statement Tuesday morning, Biden said at the federal level, “we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe.”

Olivia Beavers and Burgess Everett contributed to this report.

MOST READ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkCLN_0fRaMa2d00
  • Filed under:
  • Chuck Schumer,
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4pMk_0fRaMa2d00

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Senate Democrats#Democratic#The Supreme Court
CBS News

Senator Amy Klobuchar on leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion: "Complete chaos if this goes through"

The bombshell draft opinion published by Politico on Monday that indicates a majority of Supreme Court justices appear ready to overturn Roe v. Wade — the landmark decision establishing the right to an abortion — set off late-night reactions from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. One of those lawmakers is Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday that there would be "complete chaos" if the court's final decision matched the draft opinion, which was written by Justice Samuel Alito.
MINNESOTA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
209K+
Followers
12K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy