ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the two members of law enforcement who fatally shot Charles Bangs last month in Morrison County. Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Megan Boser and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Deputy Dale Haberer fired their service handguns in the deadly encounter on April 28, which took place near the town of Bowlus, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Bangs, 59, was killed. A 51-year-old man with Bangs was also shot but survived. Both men are from Fergus Falls. The BCA says the West Central Drug Task Force, of which Deputy Haberer is a member, were searching...

MORRISON COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO