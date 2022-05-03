ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Your guide to county fairs across Wisconsin

By Kevin Schwaller
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE — As summer gradually approaches, so...

KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
Channel 3000

6 Wisconsin cities ideal for a getaway

You could spend a lifetime exploring the little towns and interesting cities within the state’s borders. It’s sometimes easy to overlook some of the smaller spots that don’t get as much tourism buzz, but these six locations are ideal for a Wisconsin getaway. Right under the Door...
Urban Milwaukee

Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Does Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels actually live outside Wisconsin?. Records show that Tim and his wife Barbara Michels have owned a home in Connecticut since 2017, as reported by Wisconsin Right Now (WRN). “The couple first purchased a home in exclusive Greenwich, a bedroom community for celebrities and millionaires...
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
1440 WROK

Little Known Burger Joint Surprisingly Called the Best in Illinois

I'm not the end all be all when it comes to burgers but I do know a lot about some of the best spots for them in Illinois. So when I notice a restaurant that serves up those delicious patties in The Land of Lincoln that makes me go "Hmm, never heard of that place before." It makes me a bit suspicious.
CBS Detroit

86-Year-Old Michigan Man Found Guilty Of Killing Wife In Wisconsin In 1975

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Door County on Friday found an 86-year-old man guilty of killing his wife and disposing of her body more than four decades ago. Jurors returned guilty verdicts on charges of first-degree murder and disinterment of the dead against Richard Pierce, who has maintained his innocence. Carol Jean Pierce has not been seen since Sept. 5, 1975 and her remains have never been found. Investigators say Richard Pierce moved to Cheboygan, Michigan shortly after his wife disappeared. Investigators searched Pierce’s Michigan home in 2008. Prosecutors believe the Carol Jean Pierce’s body was hidden in the Michigan...
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 1,300 new cases per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – New cases of the COVID-19 virus in Wisconsin remain at an 11-week high with the state Department of Health Services (DHS) reporting a 7-day average of 1,316 cases per day, up from 1,247 cases per day before the weekend. The state saw a net increase...
Urban Milwaukee

Should Milwaukee Remove A Second Freeway?

It’s official. The city, county and state are jointly studying whether to remove a second freeway spur in Milwaukee. A new study, expected to take 18 months, will explore the feasibility of reconfiguring or removing Wisconsin Highway 175 (STH-175) between W. Wisconsin Ave. and W. Lisbon Ave. The 1.5-mile spur originally opened in 1962, planned as part of a largely-unbuilt network of freeway loops that would encircle Milwaukee.
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
