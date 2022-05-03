ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Black Sheer Dominates at the 2022 Met Gala

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41j6br_0fRaLEmY00

With the 2022 Met Gala ’s dress code being “Gilded Glamour,” spectators expected to see lots of corsets, big skirts and jewel embellishments.

That was the case to some extent, but another fashion trend that was a stark contrast to “Gilded Glamour” also emerged at Monday night’s event: black sheer. Celebrities such as Phoebe Dynevor, Bella Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, Karlie Kloss, Maude Apatow and many others opted for the trend, going with a more Goth and punk-inspired aesthetic that clearly wasn’t around in those Gilded Age days of yore.

Several celebrities leveraged the Met Gala black sheer fashion trend with lace, such as “Bridgerton” actress Dynevor, who wore a Louis Vuitton spring 2022 ready-to-wear dress made with sheer black lace and a ruffled bustle skirt. Hudgens, who helped host the Met Gala red carpet coverage, went with a sheer black lace dress with long sleeves from Moschino.

Hadid gave a nod to the “Gilded Glamour” trend with her Burberry look while also looking to black sheer. The model wore a black leather corseted dress with black lace sheer tights and matching gloves.

The corseted look also made its way to the men, namely Lenny Kravitz, who wore a corseted black lace dress shirt over black leather trousers.

“The Gilded Age” actress Louisa Jacobson gave her own spin on the black sheer-meets-“Gilded Glamour” trend in a Schiaparelli spring 2022 couture dress that consisted of black sheer made in hand-pleated silk tulle. The dress was accented with a flounce of black tulle at the hem and adorned with 24-karat gold trompe l’oeil skeleton elements in molded leather and feathers in a hand-painted gold leaf.

Here, WWD rounds up all the celebrities who wore black sheer looks at the 2022 Met Gala. Click through the above gallery to see more looks from the fashion trend.

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

