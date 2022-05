Another year, another Cinco de Mayo, another controversial statement, another stereotypical campaign, and another upset Mexican. I wish we could avoid this altogether and celebrate the day for what it really is; maybe learn a little bit about its history. While Americans use Cinco de Mayo as an excuse to consume margaritas, tequila shots, and tacos, the holiday isn't actually celebrated by Mexicans or even Mexican-Americans. In fact, it's become in the states less of an actual celebration and more of a stereotypical mockery of Mexican culture that doesn't seem to want to go away.

