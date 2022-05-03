ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Flatlands Dance Theatre presents ‘Pandemic Mama’

By KCBD Staff
KCBD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Flatlands Dance Theatre invites audiences to experience a one-of-a-kind, immersive performance exploring the stories of motherhood during the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring original dance, theatre, music, and film, Pandemic Mama unpacks the complex, multifaceted experiences of mothers grappling with the multitude of expectations, fear, disappointments, unexpected joys,...

Lubbock, TX
