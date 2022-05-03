ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool vs. Villarreal: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Champions League Semifinals (2nd leg)

By Jason Kates
 2 days ago
Liverpool will look to clinch its spot in the Champions League final on Tuesday when it travels to Spain to take on Villarreal in the second leg of their semifinal matchup. In the first leg, the Reds took down Villarreal at home, 2-0, on a goal for Sadio Mane and an...

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City leads Madrid 4-3 in Champions League semis

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. REAL MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (3-4) Manchester City will look to fend off another Real Madrid comeback to return to the Champions League final and keep alive its hopes of winning the competition for the first time. City won the first leg of the semifinals 4-3 in a wild match at Etihad Stadium last week. Madrid is trying to reach the final for the first time since 2018, when the Spanish team won its 13th European Cup title. Madrid rallied past Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals. With Karim Benzema enjoying his best season with 42 goals, scoring hasn’t been a problem for Madrid, which has 22 goals in its last eight games in all competitions. City should be stronger defensively with Joao Cancelo having served his one-game European suspension and fellow full back Kyle Walker returning to training after an ankle injury. City manager Pep Guardiola was forced to use a center back, John Stones, at right back in the first leg, with center midfielder Fernandinho finishing the game there after Stones came off injured. City also eliminated Madrid in 2020, though that was at the last-16 stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bayer Leverkusen 'will demand £63million for Arsenal target Moussa Diaby' with the Gunners looking to strengthen their squad ahead of potential Champions League football

Arsenal could reportedly have to fork out £63million if they wish to make a bid for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. The Gunners are looking to strengthen their side, which will need some bulking if they qualify for next season's Champions League. Diaby is a player who has attracted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'All flights lead to Rome!': Gary Lineker and his three sons fly in for Leicester's Europa Conference League semi-final, after he quit his Champions League presenting gig to watch his boyhood team play in Europe

Gary Lineker has jetted out to Rome with three of his sons to cheer on Leicester in their crunch Europa Conference League semi-final second leg with Jose Mourinho's Roma. The tie is delicately poised after the first leg at the King Power Stadium last week ended in a 1-1 draw.
UEFA
