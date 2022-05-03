ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Key to Playoff Success for Penguins? It Hangs in the Balance (+)

By Dave Molinari
 2 days ago
NEW YORK — Jake Guentzel is convinced that his line, which includes Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust, can be one of the best in the National Hockey League....

Who Is Casey DeSmith’s Wife? Meet Ellie Pikula, the Wife of the Penguins Goalie

Casey DeSmith suffered an injury during the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers game. While fans wonder about what happened to the Penguins goaltender, they are also curious about his personal life. The NHL pro doesn’t often share much about his relationship, but several reports have identified Casey DeSmith’s wife as Ellie Pikula. She has a limited presence on social media herself, which has many wanting to know more about the hockey WAG. So we reveal her background in this Ellie Pikula wiki.
ClutchPoints

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin drops truth bomb on Rangers after Triple-OT win in Game 1

The NHL playoffs are always one of the best spectacles in all of sports. Hockey fans were reminded of that Tuesday night, as the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers played almost two full games before a winner was decided. Just under six minutes into the third overtime, Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin scored the game-winning goal, sending Rangers fans home sorely disappointed.
New York Rangers worry about their game, not the Penguins

The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins will kick off their first round playoff series on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden at 7 PM ET. For more details click here. You have to give Gerard Gallant a ton of credit for what’s he been able to accomplish in his first season as New York Rangers head coach.
Rakell Nearly Knocked Out, Guentzel Returns from Injury

The Pittsburgh Penguins had a rough first period against the New York Rangers in Game 1 of their Round One series. Not only did New York significantly outshoot them and lead 1-0, but Penguins wingers Rickard Rakell and Jake Guentzel were injured on the same sequence late in the first period. Rakell was crumpled on the wall by a high hit from defenseman Ryan Lindgren.
Penguins outlast Rangers in 3 OT series opener

Evgeni Malkin scored 5:58 into the third overtime as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins outlasted the New York Rangers 4-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. In a game that had a combined 151 shots on goal, Malkin capped the four-hour, 38-minute marathon by...
Rangers’ Rebuilt, Rising Defense the Key to Defeating Penguins

Watching precocious defensemen K’Andre Miller and Braden Schneider take strides toward becoming top NHL players has to be among the most rewarding developments of the New York Rangers’ rebuild this season, with the pair possibly on their way to joining Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren as a quartet that could anchor the Blueshirts’ blue line for a decade to come.
Rangers not complaining about calls, look to even series against Penguins

The New York Rangers will look to even their opening round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins at one game apiece on Thursday night. After an almost five hour excursion on Tuesday that saw the Penguins survive an injury to forward Rickard Rakell and goalie Casey DeSmith, Evgeni Malkin ended in triple OT. It was the 151st shot of a game that also featured 76 hits and 52 blocked shots.
Dan’s Daily: Fleury Improves in Gm2, Penguins Reach Deep for Backup Goalie

Kirill “the Thrill” Kaprizov made it rain hats, and Marc-Andre Fleury rebounded with a stellar Game 2 win for the Minnesota Wild. Evgeni Malkin spoke to the media for the first time since the war in Ukraine and admitted life has been tough. The Edmonton Oilers got back in their series against the Kings, Tampa Bay erased their Game 1 blowout loss with the blowout win over Toronto, and the Pittsburgh Penguins had to reach deep into the system for a backup goalie for Game 2.
