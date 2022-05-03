A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March

A 'help wanted' sign is posted in front of restaurant on February 4, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - The United States added an unexpectedly robust 467,000 jobs in January, according to Labor Department data released today that also significantly raised employment increases for November and December. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — The US labor market remained on fire in March with a record 4.5 million workers quitting their jobs, new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Tuesday.

The number of quits increased most significantly in the professional and business services sector, as well as construction.

“As employers require workers to return to offices, quits are ticking upwards. A major reason for quitting is to find a remote opportunity,” wrote ZipRecruiter chief economist Julia Pollak on Twitter.

Meanwhile, available jobs also rose, climbing to 11.5 million, the highest level since the data series began in December 2000.

That means there were 1.9 job openings for every unemployed worker in March.

Retail and manufacturing job postings rose, while government jobs and positions in transportation, warehousing and utilities decreased.