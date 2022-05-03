ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haven, KS

Council votes to remove "In God We Trust" from police vehicles

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RENO COUNTY — As part of the Haven City Council meeting Monday night, council member Sandra Williams voiced concerns to Haven Police Chief Stephen Schaffer...

salinapost.com

Comments / 3

Related
Hutch Post

Hutchinson City Council votes not to renew City Manager contract

HUTCHINSON, Kan - The Hutchinson City Council officially did not approve the contract renewal for City Manager Jeff Cantrell on a 4-1 vote. "He stepped into a role that had some challenges," said councilman Jon Richardson. "I am for making a motion to disapprove the proposed contract for the City Manager for 2022-23 and authorize the Mayor to sign, because I feel like we need a change in focus and that's where I sit on that."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Four proclamations, proposed ordinances on city agenda

Multiple proclamations, proposed ordinances, and an executive session are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haven, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Great Bend Post

Great Bend takes a look at unsafe house on Monroe Street

Great Bend Building Official Logan Burns conducted an inspection of the house that resides at 814 Monroe Street, and noted several issues that make the structure unsafe and dangerous. Many sides of the structure have begun to settle, windows are broken out, the foundation has cracks, siding is deteriorated and the roof is damaged.
GREAT BEND, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Vehicles#Mayor#God#Haven Police Department
WIBW

Kansas Supreme Court wants public feedback on new legislative districts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can let the Kansas Supreme Court know how you feel about proposed new boundaries for the state’s legislative districts. The Court is taking written statements from the public until 5 p.m. Monday, May 9. The maps may be viewed on the Kansas Legislative Research Dept.’s site.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy