Penguins’ CEO David Morehouse’s Resignation Signals the End of an Era

By Ben Wagner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a lot of talk about how the 2021-22 season could be the last go-round for the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ core that has carried the team for a decade and a half. A Penguins’ team without icons like captain Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang will no doubt be difficult...

Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith suffers lower-body injury in 2nd OT of Game 1 vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins were forced to turn to their third-string goalie at a most inopportune time. Louis Domingue came on with 10 minutes, 42 seconds left in the second overtime period of what ended up a 4-3 triple-overtime win in Tuesday’s Game 1 first-round playoff series at the New York Rangers. Domingue entered the game after Casey DeSmith left the ice because of a lower-body injury.
Penguins star Evgeni Malkin drops truth bomb on Rangers after Triple-OT win in Game 1

The NHL playoffs are always one of the best spectacles in all of sports. Hockey fans were reminded of that Tuesday night, as the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers played almost two full games before a winner was decided. Just under six minutes into the third overtime, Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin scored the game-winning goal, sending Rangers fans home sorely disappointed.
Who Is Casey DeSmith’s Wife? Meet Ellie Pikula, the Wife of the Penguins Goalie

Casey DeSmith suffered an injury during the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers game. While fans wonder about what happened to the Penguins goaltender, they are also curious about his personal life. The NHL pro doesn’t often share much about his relationship, but several reports have identified Casey DeSmith’s wife as Ellie Pikula. She has a limited presence on social media herself, which has many wanting to know more about the hockey WAG. So we reveal her background in this Ellie Pikula wiki.
New York Rangers worry about their game, not the Penguins

The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins will kick off their first round playoff series on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden at 7 PM ET. For more details click here. You have to give Gerard Gallant a ton of credit for what’s he been able to accomplish in his first season as New York Rangers head coach.
Evgeni Malkin
Kris Letang
David Morehouse
Ron Hextall
Jim Rutherford
Mario Lemieux
Pittsburgh Penguins F.N.B. Big Screen returns for 2022 round one home playoff games

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Tuesday that the outdoor F.N.B. Big Screen will return for all home games in round one of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. According to the Penguins, the F.N.B. Big Screen has been a staple for more than a decade and will be located at the corner of Centre Avenue and Logan Street directly across from PPG Paints Arena.
Rangers’ Rebuilt, Rising Defense the Key to Defeating Penguins

Watching precocious defensemen K’Andre Miller and Braden Schneider take strides toward becoming top NHL players has to be among the most rewarding developments of the New York Rangers’ rebuild this season, with the pair possibly on their way to joining Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren as a quartet that could anchor the Blueshirts’ blue line for a decade to come.
Dallas Stars Playoff Game Day: 5/3/22 Game 1 @ Calgary Flames

The Dallas Stars begin their playoff journey in Game 1 against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night from Alberta. Jake Oettinger and Jason Robertson have continued to silence the doubters in just their second season in the NHL. The 22-year-old Robertson became just the fourth Stars player since moving to Dallas to tally 40 goals in a season. Serving as a massive part of the dominant top line for the Stars, Robertson led the team in goals (41) and continued to get better as the season went along. The 2021 Calder Trophy finalist has shown up over and over when the spotlight and pressure got the biggest.
Penguins Big Chance, Game 2: Lines, Preview & Injuries vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a somewhat surprising 1-0 series lead over the New York Rangers. As fans and we media pukes predicted a quick demise and dismantling, the Penguins proved everyone right for 22 minutes before storming New York goalie Igor Shesterkin with 83 shots on goal into the three overtimes before winning Game 1, 4-3 in triple overtime.
Rick Tocchet Is a Perfect Fit for Flyers’ Coaching Vacancy

Chuck Fletcher and the Philadelphia Flyers have an important offseason, which just got even more hectic. They can add finding a new head coach to the list of things they have to do in an attempt to change the fortunes of the team next season. Mike Yeo was told that he would not remain the head coach of the Flyers, but Fletcher would love to keep him around in some role with the team.
Hunter Haight – 2022 Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Barrie Colts (OHL) NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings: 47th (Among NA Skaters) It doesn’t take much to notice that Hunter Haight is an incredibly skilled player. Just watch him carry the puck up the ice, and it’s easy to see his skating is smooth and confident, as though he knows no one will be able to catch him if he doesn’t want them to. That’s not an overstatement, either. With sublime edgework, a quick, strong stride, and great acceleration, there are few players in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) right now — apart from maybe Antonio Stranges –who can skate better than him. His stick handling, too, is excellent, and he can keep the puck on his stick at speed. Despite his 5-foot-10 frame, it’s almost impossible to knock him off the puck.
