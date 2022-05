More action is needed to protect councillors from abuse and threats ahead of local elections, the Local Government Association has warned.Tory councillor James Jamieson, chairman of the Local Government Association (LGA), said that an “increasing number” of candidates are being subjected to “abuse, threats and intimidation”, both in person and online.He warned that this abuse “poses a threat” to democracy, and called for evidence of it to be presented to the LGA.It comes ahead of Thursday’s local elections, when millions of Britons will head to the polls across Scotland, Wales, and parts of England.“Becoming and serving as a councillor is...

ELECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO