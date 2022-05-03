Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Starz, Fire TV & Gifts for Mom

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Ozark, Grace and Frankie, and Bullsh*t: The Game Show. Yesterday, Netflix revealed its Global Top 10 TV shows for the week of April 25-May 1, and it's no surprise that the No. 1 show in that time period was Ozark, one of Netflix's most popular shows, which returned for its final run of episodes on April 29. It topped the list in just a weekend of release. This week is a full week of release, so Ozark will be No. 1 again on the next Global Top 10 list and put up an even bigger number than the 78.4 million hours watched this week. It's No. 1 on the Daily Top 10 TV Shows list for Wednesday, May 4. Ozark is literally going out on top.

