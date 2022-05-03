China building collapse: Two dead and more missing in Changsha
Two people have died after a building collapsed in south-east China on Friday, Chinese state media report. At least 14 others are thought to be trapped under the rubble of the six-storey structure in Changsha city,...
One person was pulled out alive Monday from the rubble of a building that collapsed three days ago in central China, state-run television said, with hopes of finding more survivors fading fast. State-run CCTV showed images of a person wrapped in a thick white blanket being carried on a stretcher, with Monday's recovery taking the total number of people found up to eight in three days.
The U.S. State Department has listed six Mexican states as no-go zones and is advising Americans to “reconsider travel” to another 10 as drug-related crime and violence continue to roil. That’s the highest number of states labelled with travel warnings for Mexico in more than a decade.
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had seized two vessels along the country's coast on the Gulf and the nearby Gulf of Oman for allegedly smuggling fuel. Iran, which has some of the world’s cheapest fuel prices due to heavy subsidies and the fall of its currency,...
Hundreds of skulls discovered in Mexico’s southern Chiapas state a decade ago are actually sacrificial victims killed a thousand years ago, authorities have said.The skulls, which were found in a cave not far from the Mexican border with Guatemala, were believed to be from a violent crime when they were unearthed in 2012, but are in fact from a pre-Aztec culture, authorities said on Wednesday. Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said in a statement that the skulls could be dated to between AD900 and 1200, and that the individuals were part of a sacrificial ritual. The ceremony...
The Nicaraguan government warns the public to continue to remain vigilant following the earthquake. A 6.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale erupted in the Pacific Ocean near a fishing village on Nicaragua's western coast recently. Geological authorities have not issued a tsunami warning but the Nicaraguan government claimed there...
A group of 280 United States-bound migrants have been rescued from the back of an abandoned tractor trailer, authorities in the Mexican southern state of Veracruz revealed. The individuals were being smuggled through a Córdoba-Orizaba highway in the municipality of Córdoba before the truck was abandoned on the side of a road near a gas station Tuesday.
BOSTON (AP) — Firefighters in Boston worked for more than three hours to rescue an injured construction worker after part of a historic power plant collapsed Wednesday while being redeveloped. Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told reporters the worker sustained life-threatening injuries when a wall collapsed and landed on his...
Russia is guilty of creating a food security crisis and higher energy prices through its war with Ukraine, but China has — under the radar — also taken actions in three areas that are exacerbating inflation worldwide, said the Peterson Institute for International Economics. The analysts singled out...
A young woman died after she tried to climb on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, an inquiry has heard. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in the accident in a field near Turiff in April last year. Her father Andrew Rennie was an eye...
What looks like a murder probe was discovered in a Mexican cave near the Guatemalan border in an area plagued by violent smuggling gangs. The historic discovery was suspected to be the remains of human sacrifices to the Aztec gods thousands of years ago. Mexican police were stunned to find...
Thousands of Ukrainians seeking refuge in the UK have been forced to live in overcrowded accommodation, with whole families sharing single rooms, charities have warned.Many of the refugees who have come to Britain to join relatives after fleeing the war are affected, organisations working to help them say, with hundreds having registered as homeless due to poor living conditions. It comes amid claims the Home Office’s Ukraine family scheme is “half-baked”, with a senior MP branding the situation a “dysfunctional disaster” – while The Independent’s Refugees Welcome campaign calling for the government to go further and faster to help...
A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the deaths of eight crew when a ship capsized in the Pentland Firth in violent conditions in 2015. The alarm was raised by the NorthLink ferry Hrossey sailing to Aberdeen from the Northern Isles, after the upturned hull of Cemfjord was spotted.
At least 17 people were injured on board a SpiceJet flight in India after the plane hit severe turbulence before landing on Sunday evening. The Boeing 737, carrying about 200 passengers and crew, was travelling from Mumbai to Durgapur. Amit Baul, who was on the flight, recounts the ordeal. This...
MATANZAS, Cuba, May 4 (Reuters) - A small group of Cuban dive instructors, working on a shoe-string budget and with flotsam salvaged from the beach, have launched a small-scale project to grow corals and replant them, in hopes of restoring a patch of Cuba's barrier reef. Luis Muiño, 44, one...
Colombia extradited the alleged head of the feared Gulf Clan, who had been the country's most wanted drug lord before his capture, to the United States Wednesday where he faces indictments in three federal courts. Colombian President Iván Duque said Dairo Antonio Úsuga David is "comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” referring to the late former head of the Medellin drug cartel. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world, but he is murderer of social leaders, abuser of boys, girls and adolescents, a murderer of policemen,” Duque said accompanied by Colombia's military leaders whom he...
A man wielding an ax, armed with an airsoft gun and reportedly hopped up on meth tablets was captured rushing breaching security at an airport as he rushed an airfield. Watch the wild video here. A Thai man was captured on video as he breached airport security and rushed the...
