China conducted military drills around Taiwan on Friday and expressed its outrage as a delegation from the US Congress visited the island.China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) dispatched forces including destroyers, frigates, bombers and fighters to the region, and conducted joint combat alert patrols and drills including maritime assault, in the forefront of the East China Sea and in waters and aerial territory around Taiwan, reported China’s state-run Global Times newspaper.In a statement Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command, said that the operation was a direct response to the US’s recent “wrong signals” on the...

POLITICS ・ 20 DAYS AGO