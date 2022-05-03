Philly man arrested in Elmira for stealing car last year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have charged a Philadelphia man with allegedly stealing a vehicle in Tioga County, N.Y. almost a year ago.

Tolekisis Tutora, 63, was arrested by New York State Police on May 2, 2022 in connection to the alleged theft from last summer. According to NYSP Troop C, Tutora allegedly stole a car from State Line Auto Auctions in Waverly on June 30, 2021.

Police said that the vehicle was located the next day at the Waverly-Barton Fire Department. Tutora was located on May 2 in the City of Elmira and arrested.

He has been charged with 3rd-degree Grand Larceny (a class-D felony), 3rd-degree Criminal Trespass (a class-B misdemeanor), and 3rd-degree Criminal Mischief (a class-E felony).

