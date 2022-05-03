ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Philly man arrested in Elmira for stealing car last year

By WETM 18 Staff
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1716KL_0fRaHtfp00

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have charged a Philadelphia man with allegedly stealing a vehicle in Tioga County, N.Y. almost a year ago.

Tolekisis Tutora, 63, was arrested by New York State Police on May 2, 2022 in connection to the alleged theft from last summer. According to NYSP Troop C, Tutora allegedly stole a car from State Line Auto Auctions in Waverly on June 30, 2021.

Waverly man sentenced for 2019 fleeing and eluding arrest

Police said that the vehicle was located the next day at the Waverly-Barton Fire Department. Tutora was located on May 2 in the City of Elmira and arrested.

He has been charged with 3rd-degree Grand Larceny (a class-D felony), 3rd-degree Criminal Trespass (a class-B misdemeanor), and 3rd-degree Criminal Mischief (a class-E felony).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, NY
County
Tioga County, NY
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
Tioga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Elmira, NY
Waverly, NY
Crime & Safety
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Canisteo fatal accident

APR. 29 UPDATE (WETM) – Police have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal two-vehicle accident in Canisteo Thursday afternoon. New York State Police said Gayle Vanskiver, 65, of Canisteo was killed in the accident. The police report said the accident was first reported around 12:34 p.m. on State Route 36 near […]
CANISTEO, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#New York State Police#Property Crime#Philly#Nysp Troop C#State Line Auto Auctions#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Elmira man sentenced for grand larceny, stolen vehicles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man who was accused of multiple thefts and stolen vehicles in less than a year will be going to prison, according to the Chemung County Court. The Court told 18 News on April 25 that Damion Mathews, 23, was sentenced to one to three years in a state prison […]
ELMIRA, NY
WBRE

Scranton police seize over $17,000 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 On Your Side

2 women arrested for allegedly selling Oxycodone

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Attorney's Office Western District of New York announced Monday that two women from West Seneca were arrested for allegedly selling Oxycodone. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Renee Ferrentino, 48, and Kiara Hurd, 20, were arrested on criminal complaints of possession with the intent...
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Voice

Woman, 25, Killed In Central PA Crash ID'd By Coroner

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on Thursday, Apr. 28, according to the coroner’s office. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Trindle Road when a car traveling east on Trindle Road pulled out in front of her, attempting to make a left turn onto 39th Street, according to the Cumberland County coroner’s office.
CAMP HILL, PA
explore venango

Coroner IDs Man Killed in Horseback Riding Accident

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Coroner’s office has released the identity of a man killed in a Friday afternoon horseback riding accident. Chief Deputy Coroner Cody B. Magill was dispatched to the scene in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 12:15 p.m. Magill said Gene J....
FOREST COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy