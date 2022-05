BEATRICE – Main Street Beatrice wants to establish a creative district, in the downtown area of the city. The organization received the support of elected officials, Monday night, through a resolution before the mayor and city council. "Creative arts districts were something created by the legislature in the session previous to the one that was just completed. It's a way to leverage funding that really goes to a variety of things...from marketing of a community, to historic building rehab, to murals and different forms of art. The grants are going to be capped out at $250,000 a year, if we're successful in becoming a district."

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO