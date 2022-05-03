Tucson police investigate homicide on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was found dead at an apartment complex near Park and Irvington in Tucson on Monday, May 2. The Tucson Police Department said 44-year-old Cristy Kaplowitch had obvious signs of trauma and died at the scene. The TPD said officers were called to...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people were found dead at a Tucson apartment complex on Tuesday, May 3. The Tucson Police Department said the bodies of three adults with gunshot wounds were found inside a home near Glenn and Craycroft. The TPD said it appears to be a murder-suicide.
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A huge fight at Tucson High led to a short lockdown Tuesday, according to KOLD News 13. Several videos posted on Twitter show a crowd of people fighting on campus. A spokesperson with Tucson Police says investigators believe the fight started when a man showed up...
TUCSON, Ariz. — At least 30 students were involved in a fight at a high school in Tucson on Tuesday afternoon. A fight broke out at Tucson High School during lunch period, prompting heavy police presence in the area, according to the Tucson Police Department. The fight ensued when...
PHOENIX — There's a new warning from officials when it comes to a dangerous and deadly drug on Arizona streets. ABC15 recently sat down with the Drug Enforcement Administration about fentanyl seizures. According to the DEA Phoenix Field Division, in 2020, six million fentanyl pills were taken off Arizona...
Remember Allister Adel: former Maricopa County Attorney dies at age 45. Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel died Saturday morning from “health complications,” according to a family spokesperson. She was 45. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The Arizona Historical Society held an event on Tuesday at the Arizona...
2 arrested after hundreds protest in at Arizona capitol in support of Roe v. Wade. A group called Radical Women Phoenix planned the protest and posted about the rally on its Instagram. After several speakers got the group riled up, they took to the streets and started marching north on the sidewalk.
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are conducting a homicide investigation after two men were found dead and another was critically injured with gunshot wounds on Saturday morning. Officers responded to an unknown trouble call around 1 a.m. near the area of 62nd Avenue and Camelback Road and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a collision that left roads closed and caused traffic delays. Pima County sheriff’s deputies cais the wreck took place in the 2600 block of South Kinney Road, which will be closed between the Tucson Mountain Park and McCain Loop Road at the rifle range.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police released body-camera footage on Thursday afternoon of the shootout between officers and suspect Nicholas Cowan, which left officer Denise Bruce-Jones hospitalized. The graphic video shows Cowan shooting Bruce-Jones and another officer before speeding away from the Phoenix gas station, investigators said. Cowan’s ex-girlfriend called 911...
Multiple Arizonans have fallen victim to some of the most notorious criminals and serial killers in our country's history — and there may be more cases investigators haven't solved yet. ABC15 is taking a look at some of these cases, including a few with victims who may be yet...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who crashed his car while street racing that killed his girlfriend in November in downtown Phoenix has been arrested, police say. Deantony Lamont Glinsey, 28, was found in Indiana and extradited back to Phoenix on Friday. Court documents say Glinsey was racing a yellow...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A road hog caused a major headache near Campbell Avenue and Irvington Road in Tucson early Monday, May 2. Pima Animal Care Center said a 400-pound sow named Rosalia got out of her pen and tried to cross the road around 6 a.m. Construction...
SAN ANTONIO — It almost sounds like the beginning of a bad joke -- so, this man walks into a taco shop with a machete in his head ... However, it was no laughing matter Wednesday in San Antonio when a man ran into a nearby taco business after being struck “three to four times” in the back of the head with the weapon, authorities said.
