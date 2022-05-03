ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Cameron Bure Ditching Hallmark Leads to Network Signing Two Major Stars

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gqn30_0fRaGsKN00

Not long after the news broke about Candace Cameron Bure’s departure from the Hallmark Channel for GAC Media, the network has reportedly signed two new major stars for its roster.

According to Deadline, after Candace Cameron Bure’s decision was announced, the parent company of the Hallmark Channel, Crown Media Family Networks, revealed it signed Aimeé Teegarden ( from “Friday Night Lights” and “Star-Crossed”). Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President of Programming at Crown Media Family Networks, spoke about the hiring. “Aimeé’s charming performances have resonated with viewers and critics alike. We are thrilled to continue working with her on new feel-good movies.”

Aimeé Teegarden also spoke about working with the Hallmark Channel. “Getting to work with Hallmark on projects that are both heartwarming and inspirational has been a dream come true. I’m ecstatic to continue.”

Along with Teegarden, the Hallmark Channel has also recruited Taylor Cole. Cole has starred in the 2021 films “Making Spirits Bright” and “South Beach Love.”

Hamilton Daly also spoke about Cole’s multi-picture deal with the network. “We are thrilled to have Taylor on board to star in multiple movies for Hallmark. She brings so much joy and positivity to the Hallmark family. And we look forward to continuing our work with her to create heartfelt stores that will touch our viewers.”

Candace Cameron Bure Leaves Hallmark Channel After 14 Years

According to Today, Candace Cameron Bure’s new deal with GAC comes after she spent 14 years at the Hallmark Channel. The “Fuller House” star previously starred in various Hallmark Christmas films. This includes “Let It Snow,” “Christmas Under Wraps,” A Christmas Detour,” and “Journey Back to Christmas.”

Candace Cameron Bure issued a statement about her involvement with GAC. “I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming. And make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch. I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly.”

Candace Cameron Bure says that she and GAC have a lot in common when it comes to entertainment. She then declares, “We share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

Crown Media also issued a statement about Candace Cameron Bure’s departure from the Hallmark Channel. “Crown Media has enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace. We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions.”

Today further reveals that the deal with GAC reunites Candace Cameron Bure with her one-time Hallmark boss Bill Abbott. Abbott previously left Crown Media to help start GAC Media. He is now GAC Media’s president and CEO.

Comments / 94

Kathy C
2d ago

I like the Aurora Teagarden series I hope they replace her and not cancel. But other then that I’m happy to see new actors they should use some unknown actors as well.

Reply(2)
8
Rita Brand-Cannon
1d ago

She has the right to work where she feels is the best for her own situation. I wish her success and the best of luck.

Reply
19
Doris Frayer
1d ago

Candace was treated like a queen by Hallmark. She received more work than anyone and she had the lead last Christmas promoting the network's Christmas season line up. If they treated her badly then I would be in her corner but she backstabbe them with all they did. No network is perfect!

Reply(3)
11
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

